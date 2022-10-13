Former Missouri Tigers LB Nick Bolton Continuing to Make an NFL Impact

After five weeks, the Kansa City Chiefs are 4-1, and that's largely thanks to the play of their defense. Of course, Patrick Mahomes and this high-powered offense are the focus of the team, but the Chiefs have some playmakers on the other side of the ball as well, not least of which is former Missouri Tigers linebacker, Nick Bolton.

Bolton, who's in his second season with both the Chiefs and the league, is one of the most reliable linebackers in pads right now. In Kansas City's Monday night victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, Bolton brought in nine tackles, seven of which were solo efforts. He's posted 32 solo tackles on the season so far, good enough for sixth-best in the NFL (t-6th).

Kansas City's offense is notoriously potent, but they're going to need a solid defensive unit if they want to bring home another Lombardi Trophy. Right now, Bolton looks like a capable anchor on that end and continues to make plays all over the field. Just two weeks ago, he recorded his first multi-sack game of 2022, notching two QB takedowns against the Indianapolis Colts.

That's all business as usual for the former Tiger, who recorded 139 solo and 220 total tackles in his three-year career at Mizzou. Bolton continues to show that Kansas City got a steal when they selected him in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. The Chiefs will be counting on him to manage this defense, especially come playoff time.

