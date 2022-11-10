Former Tigers LB Markus Golden Adds To Sack Total in Arizona Cardinals' Loss

Former Missouri Tigers linebacker Markus Golden has been around the block more than a time or two. The current Arizona Cardinal, and eleventh-year man, is a legitimate veteran at the ripe old age of 31. Despite the mileage, he's racked up over the years, Golden's still got plenty of gas in the tank and showed as much on Sunday in Arizona's most recent game.

The Cardinals took on the NFC West-leading Seahawks on Sunday, and although they came up short, Golden still registered a respectable stat line on the day. The ex-Tiger racked up six total tackles, a run stuff, and was credited with 0.5 sacks, bringing his career total in that category to 46. Unfortunately, the Cards didn't have enough offensive firepower to stick with Seattle and were defeated 31-21, dropping their overall record to 3-6 on the season.

For both Golden and Arizona, it's been a rocky first half of the year. Neither have gotten off to the start they'd hoped for, but there's still plenty of football left to be played. It's also worth mentioning that Golden is starting to find his footing, having recorded ten solo tackles and 1.5 sacks in the last four games. That's a large majority of his production in 2022, so maybe the ex-Mizzou defender has turned the corner for the season.

The playoffs aren't exactly a long way off, but there's still time for Arizona to get back in the mix. The Cardinals have eight games left to swing things back in a positive direction, but they've lost four of their last five contests, so it's going to be an uphill battle. They'll have to rely on seasoned leaders like Golden if they want to make a push in the second half of this NFL season.

