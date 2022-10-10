Missouri vs. Vanderbilt Homecoming Game Time Set

If there's one team in the SEC that could use a break, it's Missouri. The Tigers have suffered three heartbreaking losses in a row, all of which came against conference competition. They'll get a bit of a break coming up though, as they'll be on their bye week through Saturday.

That break will be followed by Missouri's homecoming game against the Vanderbilt Commodores on Oct. 22 and now we know the contest will kick off in the latter part of the afternoon.

Mizzou's conference clash with Vandy will kick off at 3 p.m. (CT) at Faurot Field and will be televised on SEC Network.

The late afternoon kickoff comes at Missouri's request, as it gives them time for homecoming festivities earlier in the day. One of those long-running traditions is the parade through the city of Columbia, Missouri, which will precede the game.

Mizzou leads the series with Vandy, 9-4-1, and has won the last two meetings. Vanderbilt hasn't won an SEC game since 2019 when they defeated Missouri. Both teams are winless in the conference so far this season and they'll be gunning for their first SEC victory in this one. Will the homecoming atmosphere be the boost the Tigers need to secure their first conference win of the year?

The environment at Faurot Field proved to be a factor against Georgia two games ago, as the raucous crowd helped fuel one of Mizzou's best on-field performances all season. The Tigers will be hoping for the same energy in two weeks. There wouldn't be a much sweeter way to get on the board than with a homecoming win in front of a packed house.

