Missouri Extends Three New 2027 Scholarship Offers

Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri staff have been active on the recruiting trail this week, extending new offers to talented prospects from the 2027 class.

In just the last 24 hours, three players have received scholarship offers from the Tigers, the first of whom was safety Jeremiah Proctor from Gainesville, Georgia. He took to social media to share the news on Wednesday, January 7, saying in his post, "After a great conversation with [coach Derek Nicholson], I'm blessed to receiver an offer from the University of Missouri."

Proctor, though unranked as a prospect currently, is a physically impressive defender, standing at 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. He currently suits up for Gainesville High School and helped his team to a 12-3 overall record and berth in the state championship game.

He finished the season with 22 total tackles, two pass breakups and two interceptions. Proctor's best performance of the season came in Gainesville's quarterfinal playoff game against Langston Hughes in which he tallied an impressive nine tackles.

The under-the-radar safety prospect currently holds offers from the likes of Duke, Georgia Tech, Kentucky and several more.

The next player to receive an offer from Missouri was 4-Star linebacker Brandon Lockley, Jr. from St. Joseph's Prep in Philadelphia. Like Proctor, he also took to social media to share the news.

Lockely, Jr. is another physically impressive defender, standing at 6-foot-2, 216 lbs. He is currently ranked as the No. 13 linebacker in the 2027 class and the No. 8 overall prospect in Pennsylvania, according to 247Sports' composite ranking.

He already holds offers from several Power Four programs, including Alabama, Indiana, Georgia Tech, and took multiple unofficial visits this fall.

Finally, the third player to receive an offer from the Tigers this week was 4-Star athlete Aroson Randle, Jr. from Garner High School in North Carolina.

He stands 6-foot-3, 210 lbs. and has seen time at multiple positions all over the field in his time a the varsity level. He's served as both running back and wide receiver on the offensive end, while also splitting time between various defensive back roles on the defense.

Not only is Randle extremely versatile on the gridiron, but he is a multi sport athlete with a very wide range of impressive skills. He also suits up for his high school's basketball team, as well as track and field.

As a junior this past season, Randle, Jr. posted impressive times in both the 110 meter hurdle (14.83 seconds) and the 300 meter hurdle (38.33 seconds), showing off not only his impressive speed, but his excellent overall athleticism.

As of now, Missouri holds just a single commitment in the 2027 recruiting class from 3-Star quarterback Braylen Warren from Omaha, Nebraska. Although it is still quite early in the cycle, the Tigers have seemingly identified three high level prospects in Proctor, Lockley, Jr., and Randle, Jr., and will have a strong opportunity to try and land each of them.

Read the latest from Missouri Tigers on SI...