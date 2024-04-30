Missouri Football Lands Seventh Commitment in 4-Star EDGE
4-star EDGE Daeden Hopkins just became the seventh commitment for Missouri football in the class of 2025. He chose the Tigers over programs like Iowa State, Kansas and Kansas State.
The Hermann, Mo native is the No. 365 player in the country and No. 27 at his position. He's also the fifth best player in the state of Missouri.
Hopkins has a unique build for a defensive end or linebacker, standing at 6-6, 210-pounds. He may be eligible for a change of position when he gets to Columbia.
With the commitment of Hopkins, the Tigers now have three in-state commitments, both of whom rank top-five in the state. He's the fourth commit for Missouri on the defensive side of the ball.
With Hopkins committed, that's another big top target off the board. 4-star in-state receiver Corey Simms is another recruit on the top of the Tigers board who has the potential of committing soon. Other names to look at are 4-star CB Charles Bass, 3-star CB Zadian Gentry and 4-star WR Jayvan Boggs.
Hopkins will be on campus from June 21-23 for an official visit.