Missouri LB Bailey Ready to Come Back, Lead Tigers in 2023

Missouri Tigers linebacker Chad Bailey says he owes it to himself, teammates to come back better next season.

Earlier this month, Missouri Tigers redshirt senior linebacker Chad Bailey announced that he'd be returning in 2023 for a sixth season with Mizzou. Because of the COVID-riddled 2020 semi-season, players enrolled at the time received an extra year of eligibility, which Bailey plans to make full use of. That's big for the Tigers, really big.

"It's huge," DC Blake Baker told the St. Louis Dispatch regarding Bailey's return. "“It’s huge from him setting the standard for the new freshman that are going to come in, or the new transfers that are going to come in. He’s lived it, he’s already been a captain, he’s starting Mike linebacker, he’s had a really, really good year."

Baker also added that Bailey's one of the strongest leaders on this defense, noting the time he's put in since his arrival.

That hard work's paid off for Bailey, who ranks fifth on the team with 43 tackles, despite having missed a few games during the year. The Missouri City, Texas native says he's ready to come back better and healthier, than ever.

"I don't think I did what I wanted to do this year, I missed a couple of games," said Bailey after practice this week. "I think I owe it to myself and Mizzou to come back and have a better season next year and help lead this team."

Having his leadership back will be key, but his production on the field will be just as valuable. In addition to his 43 tackles, the hard-hitting Bailey has a sack, forced fumble, and a fumble recovery to his name this year, as well as 4.5 tackles for loss.

He's been an integral part of this highly-ranked unit and having him back in the fold gives the Tigers that much more foundation heading into the offseason.

For now, Bailey and this defense are focused on Arkansas, their final regular season opponent of the year. There's a lot on the line in Mizzou's upcoming matchup with the Razorbacks, most notably; bowl eligibility.

If the Tigers can secure a sixth win, they'll get one more game and a few crucial weeks of additional practice. That extra time isn't just a nice honor, it can prove vital to preparing for the next season. The Tigers aren't looking ahead just yet, but the future certainly seems bright in Columbia, Mo.

Hey Tiger fans! Want to catch Mizzou live? Get your Tigers game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Tigers? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here

Want even more Missouri Tigers News? Check out the SI.com team page here