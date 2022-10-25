Skip to main content

Mizzou Holds Spot in SEC Fan Nation Power Rankings

The staffs of three Fan Nation SEC sites voted on the league’s power rankings after Week 8 of the 2022 season.

The Missouri Tigers defeated the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday but didn’t move in the Mizzou Sports Talk/Fan Nation SEC Power Rankings after Week 8’s results.

The poll will appear each week during the regular season. Staff members from All Aggies, Mizzou Sports Talk and The Grove Report voted on the rankings.

Missouri (3-4, 1-3 in SEC) beat Vanderbilt, 17-14, for its first SEC victory. The Tigers remained at No. 13.

Missouri is at South Carolina on Saturday.

Week 8 SEC results included Tennessee beating UT Martin, 65-24; Alabama beating Mississippi State, 30-6; LSU beating Ole Miss, 45-20; and South Carolina beating Texas A&M, 30-24.

The Week 9 schedule is set. Arkansas is at Auburn at 11 a.m. central. Florida faces Georgia in Jacksonville at 2:30 p.m. central. Kentucky is at Tennessee at 6 p.m. central. And, Ole Miss is at Texas A&M at 6:30 p.m.

The complete power rankings are below. 

SEC Week 8 Staff Power Rankings

(first-place votes in parenthesis)

1. Georgia (7-0, 4-0) (4) — 69 points (Last week: 1)

2. Tennessee (7-0, 4-0) (1) — 66 points (Last week: 2)

3. Alabama (7-1, 4-1) — 60 points (Last week: 3)

4. LSU (6-2, 4-1) — 54 points (Last week: 7)

5. Ole Miss (7-1, 3-1) — 48 points (Last week: 4)

6. Kentucky (5-2, 2-2) — 44 points (Last week: 5)

7. Mississippi State (5-3, 2-3) — 40 points (Last week: 6)

8. South Carolina (5-2, 2-2) — 34 points (Last week: 11)

9. Arkansas (4-3, 1-3) — 26 points (Last week: 9)

10. Florida (4-3, 1-3) — 23 points (Last week: 10)

11. Texas A&M (3-4, 1-3) — 18 points (Last week: 8)

12. Auburn (3-4, 1-3) — 17 points (Last week: 12)

13. Missouri (3-4, 1-3) — 15 points (Last week: 13)

14. Vanderbilt (3-5, 0-4) — 5 points (Last week: 14)

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

Hey Tiger fans! Want to catch Mizzou live? Get your Tigers game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Tigers News? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here

In This Article (1)

Missouri Tigers
Missouri Tigers

USATSI_19279666
Football

Mizzou Holds Spot in SEC Fan Nation Power Rankings

By Matthew Postins
sam horn 211
Football

Mizzou Coach Eli Drinkwitz Reveals He Had Plans for QB Sam Horn vs. Vanderbilt

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_19281871
Football

Is Missouri Defense Evolving Into Elite Unit As Season Goes On?

By Connor Zimmerlee
luther burden III
Football

Missouri Tigers WR Luther Burden III Has His Mind on Scoring

By Collier Logan
Luther Burden III
Football

Luther Burden Dazzles, Defense Stifles Vanderbilt in 17-14 Win: Tigers Notebook

By Connor Zimmerlee
USATSI_19280364
Football

Missouri Tigers Get First SEC Win Over Vanderbilt

By Matt Galatzan
USATSI_19279666
Football

Luther Burden Leads Mizzou To First-Half Lead vs. Vanderbilt

By Matt Galatzan
USATSI_19280702
Football

Missouri Hangs on To Beat Vanderbilt 17-14: Live Game Log

By Connor Zimmerlee
barrett banister
Football

Missouri WR Barrett Banister Back to '100-Percent' as Tigers Get Set to Face Vanderbilt

By Collier Logan