Mizzou Holds Spot in SEC Fan Nation Power Rankings

The staffs of three Fan Nation SEC sites voted on the league’s power rankings after Week 8 of the 2022 season.

The Missouri Tigers defeated the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday but didn’t move in the Mizzou Sports Talk/Fan Nation SEC Power Rankings after Week 8’s results.

The poll will appear each week during the regular season. Staff members from All Aggies, Mizzou Sports Talk and The Grove Report voted on the rankings.

Missouri (3-4, 1-3 in SEC) beat Vanderbilt, 17-14, for its first SEC victory. The Tigers remained at No. 13.

Missouri is at South Carolina on Saturday.

Week 8 SEC results included Tennessee beating UT Martin, 65-24; Alabama beating Mississippi State, 30-6; LSU beating Ole Miss, 45-20; and South Carolina beating Texas A&M, 30-24.

The Week 9 schedule is set. Arkansas is at Auburn at 11 a.m. central. Florida faces Georgia in Jacksonville at 2:30 p.m. central. Kentucky is at Tennessee at 6 p.m. central. And, Ole Miss is at Texas A&M at 6:30 p.m.

The complete power rankings are below.

SEC Week 8 Staff Power Rankings

(first-place votes in parenthesis)

1. Georgia (7-0, 4-0) (4) — 69 points (Last week: 1)

2. Tennessee (7-0, 4-0) (1) — 66 points (Last week: 2)

3. Alabama (7-1, 4-1) — 60 points (Last week: 3)

4. LSU (6-2, 4-1) — 54 points (Last week: 7)

5. Ole Miss (7-1, 3-1) — 48 points (Last week: 4)

6. Kentucky (5-2, 2-2) — 44 points (Last week: 5)

7. Mississippi State (5-3, 2-3) — 40 points (Last week: 6)

8. South Carolina (5-2, 2-2) — 34 points (Last week: 11)

9. Arkansas (4-3, 1-3) — 26 points (Last week: 9)

10. Florida (4-3, 1-3) — 23 points (Last week: 10)

11. Texas A&M (3-4, 1-3) — 18 points (Last week: 8)

12. Auburn (3-4, 1-3) — 17 points (Last week: 12)

13. Missouri (3-4, 1-3) — 15 points (Last week: 13)

14. Vanderbilt (3-5, 0-4) — 5 points (Last week: 14)

