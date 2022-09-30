Missouri Tigers DB Daylan Carnell More Comfortable in His Role This Season

Redshirt freshman Daylan Carnell didn't see much action in 2021. In fact, he only appeared in four games last year. Now, Carnell's a key piece of the Tigers' defensive rotation. That's how quickly things change in college football, something that Carnell had to get used to.

His playtime has steadily increased, and he played his best game of the season last weekend against Auburn. He only had three tackles but was all over the field and came up with a pass deflection as well.

"Really just learning and getting more comfortable. Getting stronger, being more physical," said Carnell about what he focused on this offseason. "I think the STAR position really suits everything about me. Being able to cover, being able to be in the box. Making it simple so I can play fast and just be physical."

Carnell's role in the STAR position, a hybrid defensive back-linebacker, allows him to use both his speed and his size. At 6-2, 220-pounds, he's got the frame to make a difference in the run game. He showed that against Auburn when he helped the Tigers' defensive unit hold the host team scoreless for the last three quarters of regulation.

The more Carnell plays, the better he looks on the field. It's likely that we'll see him more and more as the season goes along. So far, this secondary unit has been one of Mizzou's strengths, and Carnell looks like a good future candidate to lead that squad.

For now, he's still just a freshman, and he's got plenty of learning to do. He says he's doing that on the fly this season under DC Blake Baker. Carnell mentioned missed tackles from earlier in the season during post-practice press conferences this week but says he's focused on taking good angles and finishing the play. It certainly looked like those changes were sticking against Auburn last weekend.

Now, the Tigers will turn their attention to this coming Saturday, when they'll host the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs and their potent offense. Led by quarterback Stetson Bennett and tight end Brock Bowers, the Bulldogs have perhaps the most powerful offensive attack in the conference.

Mizzou's defense might be on the field a lot Saturday, so they'll have to count on Carnell and other rotation players. This could be a game for him to make his mark on the season. After all, there aren't many bigger stages than taking on the defending national champs at home.

