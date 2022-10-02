Missouri Tigers Fall Just Short in Upset Bid of No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs

The Missouri Tigers gave the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs everything they wanted and more on Saturday night.

Raise your hand if you expected the Missouri Tigers to give the Georgia Bulldogs their biggest challenge of the 2022 season.

Hand still lowered? That's what we thought.

And yet still, despite what every college football expert in the nation predicted, that is exactly what happened on Saturday Night at Faurot Field in Columbia, with Mizzou giving the Bulldogs a true run for their money and Georgia escaping a near upset loss 26-22.

Without a doubt, the most impressive Tiger of the night offensively was quarterback Brady Cook, who stood tall in the pocket all night long against a talented Georgia pass rush, and completed 20 of 32 passes for 192 yards and one touchdown.

Cook was also able to utilize his veteran wideouts to his advantage on Saturday, with Dominic Lovett catching six passes on seven targets for 84 yards, while sophomore Mookie Cooper also had a big night, with five catches for 55 yards.

Freshman Luther Burden also got his fair share of touches, catching three passes for 16 yards.

On the ground, the play of the night belongs to Corey Schrader, who ran six times for 89 yards, including a 63-yarder to put the Tigers in scoring position.

Unfortunately for the Tigers, the Bulldogs' talent and depth were just too much in the end, with Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett leading his team down the field for a go-ahead drive with just over four minutes to go in the game.

From there, the Bulldogs were able to hold on, preventing the nearly monumental upset.

Following their tough battle with the Bulldogs, Eliah Drinkwitz's team must now turn their attention toward Week 6, where they will face another stiff challenge on the road against the Florida Gators in Gainesville.

Missouri currently leads the all-time series against the Gators 6-5, including a win in the most recent matchup in 2021.

Despite that, the Gators will likely have the edge on paper, but as we saw against Georgia on Saturday, anything is possible.

