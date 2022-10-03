Skip to main content

Missouri Tigers K Harrison Mevis Named SEC Player of the Week

Missouri Tigers kicker Harrison Mevis was named the SEC's Special Teams Player of the Week after his 5 FG performance against Georgia.

This past weekend saw the Missouri Tigers narrowly out-dueled by the defending champion Georgia Bulldogs, 26-22. It was another gut-wrenching loss for Mizzou, who also dropped the game prior against Auburn, but the defeat to Georgia wasn't without its silver linings. One of those bright spots was kicker Harrison Mevis, who bounced back brilliantly after a tough outing a week beforehand.

Mevis went 5-for-5 on field goal attempts for the night, including an absolute missile from 56-yards out that, tied his career-long. He also converted on his lone extra point attempt of the day. Mevis, a junior, led all scorers with 16 points in the game and his golden leg nearly gave the Tigers the win. 

Had it not been for some untimely penalties by Mizzou and some late big plays by Georgia, Mevis would likely have been the hero of the Tigers' upset. Still, that kind of masterful performance is a good sign for Missouri fans, especially after watching him miss a chip shot that would have secured a victory against Auburn. 

The Indiana native, who's known as the "Thicker Kicker" thanks to his 5-11, 254-pound stature, is 10-for-13 on the year, which is a bit below his usual clip. There's plenty of football to improve that mark and it certainly looks like Mevis is already in midseason form. With Missouri's offense unable to uncork itself fully, Mevis might just be one of their best scoring weapons. 

The Tigers, who have struggled a bit reaching the end zone, are typically in good hands once they cross the fifty-yard line. With Mevis on deck, head coach Eliah Drinkwitz can rest easy knowing he's essentially got a sure "three points" in his back pocket. Missouri will hit the road to face the Florida Gators in "The Swamp" for their next contest this Saturday and you can be sure we'll be seeing Mevis splitting the uprights. 

