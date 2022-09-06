Kansas State's Key Offensive Players vs. Missouri in Week 2

In 2021, the Wildcats were a run-heavy squad, and it looks like they’re going to double down on that philosophy with Adrian Martinez at quarterback. For Kansas State (1-0), everything will start on the ground, more specifically, in the hands of running back Deuce Vaughn. Vaughn was the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year in 2021 and is off to a strong start this season as well.

The Wildcats handled South Dakota 34-0 in their opener. Now Mizzou (1-0), will travel to Manhattan, KS to try and top K-State in Bill Snyder Stadium to preserve their own undefeated record.

Deuce Vaughn- Running Back (Jr.)

2022 Stats: 18 car/ 126 yds/ 1TD

Everything for the Wildcats' offense begins with Deuce Vaughn. He was a First Team All-American and the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year last season, racking up over 1,800 all-purpose yards (1404 rush/468 rec) and 22 total touchdowns (18 rush/4 rec) while averaging a hefty six yards per carry.

The 5’7” speed demon is compact but as elusive as anyone in the country and is a big play threat at any given moment. Vaughn was the engine that drove K-State to their first victory this season, posting 126 yards and a touchdown on the ground, with a seven-yard per carry average. Mizzou will need to keep Vaughn in front of them if they want to have a shot at winning this one on the road.

Adrian Martinez- Quarterback (Sr.)

2022 Stats: 11-for-15/53 yards/39 rush yds,1 rush TD

Martinez was a four-year starter at Nebraska and has proven to be a bit more capable with his legs than his arm. In 2021, he had his best season since his freshman year when he was named freshman All-American. Martinez threw for 2,863 yards and 14 touchdowns last year but also threw away ten interceptions. He was also the Cornhuskers leading rusher last year, by a lot. On top of his 525 rushing yards, his 13 scores on the ground were nine more than anyone else on Nebraska’s roster.

He’ll bring this running threat to Kansas State and form an intriguing duo with Vaughn in the backfield. For what it’s worth Martinez only threw for 53 yards against South Dakota last week. He did add 39 yards and a rushing touchdown though. It’s no doubt that he’s a talented runner, but if the Tigers can negate Kansas State’s passing attack, it will make stopping the run that much easier.

DJ Giddens- Running Back (RS Fr.)

2022 Stats: 6 car/57 yards/ 1 TD

In Giddens’ first action for the Wildcats, the redshirt freshman was very impressive. He notched 57 yards on six carries and scored a touchdown. While Vaughn and Martinez will take most of the carries, their legs will need a break at some point and when Giddens comes in, it’ll be important not to fall asleep on the young playmaker. At 6’1” 212-pounds, he’s a different style of back than the speedy 5’7” Vaughn, and that kind of change can often throw defenses off balance.

