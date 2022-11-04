Kentucky Wildcats Defensive Players to Watch vs. Mizzou

The Kentucky Wildcats will lead a strong defense into Saturday's matchup against the Missouri Tigers.

The Missouri Tigers will host the Kentucky Wildcats in Columbia on Saturday to kickoff November, as the two teams will matchup for their 13th all-time meeting.

In the second game last season, the Wildcats pulled away with a 35-28 win over the Tigers in Lexington to build a 8-4 all-time series lead over Mizzou. The teams first met back in 1965 before clashing again in 2012 when the Tigers arrived to the SEC.

The Wildcats entered 2022 with high expectations after a 10-3 record last season and a win over the No. 17 Iowa Hawkeyes in the Citrus Bowl. But after being ranked as high as No. 7 with hopes of an appearance in the College Football Playoff, Kentucky has lost three of its last four and will be unranked headed into Saturday against Mizzou.

However, Kentucky's strength lies in its defense, as the Wildcats are allowing the third-fewest points (19.9) and fourth-fewest yards (311.3) per game in the SEC.

Let's look at three players on the defensive side of the ball that Mizzou will need to have its eye on.

LB J.J Weaver

The Kentucky defense starts with its linebackers, and Weaver was a do-it-all kind of guy at that position last season.

His versatility as a coverage and pass-rushing backer was on full display, as he led the Wildcats in sacks (6.5) and interceptions (two) along with 34 total tackles, one pass defended and one forced fumble.

This season, he's fixing to Kentucky's sack leader again, as he leads the team with two sacks. And on a Wildcats defense that hasn't forced many turnovers, he's still managed to add a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

DB Carrington Valentine

Valentine is a versatile defensive back that has had his fingerprints all over the defense this season.

He's third on the team with 22 solo tackles and has added a sack as well. But Valentine clearly shines in pass defense, as leads Kentucky with seven passes defended and is one of six Wildcats with a pick this season.

LB DeAndre Square

Square has continued to be a versatile linebacker for the Wildcats this season. He leads the team in total tackles (55) and has added a sack, three passes defended and an interception.

In an elite linebacker room, Square is a key veteran that will look to lead the Wildcats to a bounce-back win against a Mizzou running game that is riding some momentum.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Tigers News? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here