Missouri Tigers Assistant Accepts Job on Tennessee Staff

Missouri Tigers staff member and former player Kevin Pendleton has accepted an offensive line coaching position at the University of Tennessee.

For Missouri's Assistant Director of Offensive Player Personnel Kevin Pendleton, it's been a long time since he's called a place other than Columbia, Mo. his home.

The former Tiger spent five seasons in pads, graduating in 2018, and has since been a member of the Missouri football staff under head coach Eli Drinkwitz. If Pendleton had his way, he'd likely never leave the campus he's become so familiar with in the past eight years, but college coaching is a carousel and his next stop has made itself clear.

Pendleton announced this week that he'll be accepting a position with the University of Tennessee to become their assistant offensive line coach. The hiring comes after the departure of the Vols' former assistant Tyler Hudanick, who left for South Florida. Pendleton will reunite with his former coaches, Glen Elarbee and Josh Heupel, both of whom were on staff at Mizzou during his playing years.

Elarbee served as Pendleton's offensive line coach with the Tigers and is in the same role with the Vols, so he'll surely be happy to have a former starter helping him teach his system to the Volunteer linemen. During Elarbee's time with Pendleton on the line, Mizzou produced some of its best offensive outputs in program history. It's also worth mentioning that Heupel, now the Vols' head coach, was the Tigers' offensive coordinator at the time, further strengthening the ties between Pendleton and his new coworkers.

It's difficult for Missouri to watch him go, but seeing Pendleton grow has to make his former teammates and coaches proud. The Tigers won't have to miss him too much, though, as they'll be seeing plenty of him in their annual SEC East matchup with Tennessee.

