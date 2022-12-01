Mizzou S Martez Manuel Announces Decision for 2023

Missouri safety Martez Manuel has made up his mind on his plans for 2023 and has officially declared for the NFL Draft.

Missouri safety Martez Manuel made his intentions for the 2023 season clear this week as he officially declared for the upcoming NFL Draft. The senior was one of the leaders on this Tiger defense that finished ranked in the top 15 nationally. Manuel could have opted to stay for one more year due to his extra season of eligibility from the shortened COVID campaign, but decided that ultimately it was time for him to move on to the next level.

The 6-foot, 215-pound defensive back recorded 50 tackles, 4 sacks, and a forced fumble this year. As a junior in 2021, he was even more impactful, finishing with 77 tackles, 4.5 sacks, a forced fumble and an interception. For all his efforts at Mizzou, NFL teams have begun to take notice of Manuel's ballhawking skills and sure-tackling. Now, hell go through a grueling draft process, alongside fellow Tiger defender Isaiah McGuire, who's also declared for the draft, to see where he might find a new home in the professional ranks.

Manuel, who hails from Columbia, Mo., has been one of Mizzou's favorite sons throughout his years in a Tigers uniform. Few players have had the impact that he's had on the program, both on and off the field. While Missouri will surely be sad to see one of its most reliable and talented players leave, the Tigers have to be proud of Manuel's path to the pros.

He's made the jump from hometown kid to seasoned veteran leader, playing all four years at Mizzou, and now, he has a chance to be the latest Tiger to break through to the NFL. There's no telling where this journey will take him next, but for Martez Manuel, Columbia, Missouri will always be home.

