Tigers Rise in Fan Nation Week 5 SEC Power Rankings

Missouri kept its loss to Georgia close, giving voters some hope that the Tigers are starting to turn things around.

The Missouri Tigers lost to the Georgia Bulldogs and moved up four spots in the Mizzou Sports Talk/Fan Nation SEC Power Rankings after Week 5’s results.

The poll will appear each week during the regular season. Staff members from All Aggies, Mizzou Sports Talk and The Grove Report voted on the rankings.

Missouri (2-3, 0-2 in SEC) fell to the Bulldogs, 26-22, in a game where the Tigers took the former No. 1 Bulldogs down to the wire. Even with the loss, the Tigers moved up from No. 14 to No. 11 this week.

Missouri is preparing to travel to Florida in SEC play on Saturday. Game time is set for 11 a.m. central.

The Alabama Crimson Tide received three first-place votes and the Georgia Bulldogs received two first-place votes, allowing the Tide to leapfrog the Bulldogs by one point.

Week 4 SEC results included South Carolina beating South Carolina State, 50-10; Alabama beating Arkansas, 49-26; Ole Miss beating Kentucky 22-19; Mississippi State beating Texas A&M, 42-24; LSU beating Auburn, 21-17; and Florida beating Eastern Washington, 52-17.

The Week 6 schedule is set. The 11 a.m. central games include No. 8 Tennessee at No. 25 LSU and Arkansas at No. 23 Mississippi State. Auburn is at No. 2 Georgia at 2:30 p.m., while No. 9 Ole Miss travels to Vanderbilt at 3 p.m. South Carolina is at No. 13 Kentucky at 6:30 p.m. and Texas A&M is at No. 1 Alabama at 7 p.m.

The complete power rankings are below.

SEC Week 5 Staff Power Rankings

(first-place votes in parenthesis)

1. Alabama (5-0, 2-0) (3) — 68 points (Last week: 2)

2. Georgia (5-0, 2-0) (2) — 67 points (Last week: 1)

3. Tennessee (4-0, 1-0) — 59 points (Last week: 3)

4. Ole Miss (5-0, 1-0) — 56 points (Last week: 5)

5. Kentucky (4-1, 1-1) — 48 points (Last week: 4)

6. Mississippi State (4-1, 1-1) — 43 points (Last week: 10)

7. LSU (4-1, 2-0) — 36 points (Last week: 8)

T8. Arkansas (3-2, 1-2) — 33 points (Last week: 7)

T8. Florida (3-2, 0-2) — 33 points (Last week: 9)

10. Texas A&M (3-2, 1-1) — 28 points (Last week: 6)

11. Missouri (2-3, 0-2) — 19 points (Last week: 14)

12. South Carolina (3-2, 0-2) — 16 points (Last week: 12)

13. Auburn (3-2, 1-1) — 12 points (Last week: 11)

14. Vanderbilt (3-2, 0-1) — 8 points (Last week: 13)

