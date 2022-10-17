Tigers Steady in SEC Fan Nation Power Rankings

Skip to main content

Tigers Hold Steady in Latest Fan Nation SEC Power Rankings

The Missouri Tigers are out to win their first SEC game this season when they host Vanderbilt on Saturday.

The Missouri Tigers were off last weekend and remained in the same spot in the Mizzou Sports Talk/Fan Nation SEC Power Rankings after Week 7’s results.

The poll will appear each week during the regular season. Staff members from All Aggies, Mizzou Sports Talk and The Grove Report voted on the rankings.

Missouri (2-4, 0-3 in SEC) needed a week off after losing to Florida. The Tigers were No. 13 in last week’s power rankings and remained there this week.

Missouri will host Vanderbilt on Saturday.

Week 7 SEC results included Georgia beating Vanderbilt, 55-0; Tennessee beating Alabama, 52-49; Ole Miss beating Auburn, 48-34; Kentucky beating Mississippi State, 27-17; Arkansas beating BYU, 52-35; and LSU beating Florida, 45-35.

The Week 8 schedule is set. UT Martin is at Tennessee at 11 a.m. central. No. 7 Ole Miss is at LSU at 2:30 p.m. central. Vanderbilt is at Missouri at 3 p.m. central. No. 24 Mississippi State is at No. 6 Alabama at 6 p.m. central. And, Texas A&M is at South Carolina at 6:30 p.m.

The complete power rankings are below.

SEC Week 7 Staff Power Rankings

(first-place votes in parenthesis)

1. Georgia (7-0, 4-0) (4) — 82 points (Last week: 1)

3. Tennessee (6-0, 3-0) (2) — 80 points (Last week: 3)

2. Alabama (6-1, 3-1) — 70 points (Last week: 2)

4. Ole Miss (7-0, 3-0) — 68 points (Last week: 4)

5. Kentucky (5-2, 2-2) — 58 points (Last week: 6)

6. Mississippi State (5-2, 2-2) — 53 points (Last week: 5)

7. LSU (5-2, 3-1) — 50 points (Last week: 7)

8. Texas A&M (3-3, 1-2) — 36 points (Last week: 9)

9. Arkansas (4-3, 1-3) — 34 points (Last week: 10)

10. Florida (4-3, 1-3) — 33 points (Last week: 8)

11. South Carolina (4-2, 1-2) — 29 points (Last week: 11)

12. Auburn (3-4, 1-3) — 18 points (Last week: 12)

13. Missouri (2-4, 0-3) — 13 points (Last week: 13)

14. Vanderbilt (3-4, 0-4) — 7 points (Last week: 14)

