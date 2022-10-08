Missouri Tigers vs. Florida Gators: Live Game Updates

Follow along here for live game updates from the Missouri Tigers SEC matchup with the Florida Gators.

The Missouri Tigers are on the road in Gainesville, Florida at the Swamp on Saturday, taking on the Florida Gators in what should be another fierce SEC battle. Mizzou nearly took down the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs last week, but are still looking for their first SEC win of the season. It's Florida's homecoming today and the Swamp will be packed, so an upset here in this tough environment would be a big momentum boost for Missouri going forward.

Florida's offense is led by quarterback Anthony Richardson, who's already proven he's one of the best athletes in the conference. The Tigers defense went toe-to-toe with the reigning champs for 60 minutes last week though and they look like they'll be up to the task.

Mizzou's real question mark will be offense, again. Sophomore quarterback Brady Cook seems to be progressing incrementally each game, but the Tigers need to start scoring touchdowns. Missouri's top receiver, Dominic Lovett, and freshman phenom, Luther Burden III, are both listed as questionable, but there's significant hope that the route runners suit up. The Tigers are going to need every weapon in their arsenal to take down the Gators on their home turf.

In this game, Missouri may have a little mojo on its side. They've got a one-game lead in the series with Florida (6-5), and won last year's meeting in a 24-23 overtime thriller. Not to mention, head coach Eli Drinkwitz holds a 2-0 head-to-head record against Gators head coach Billy Napier from their days at prior schools. The Tigers are looking for their first conference win and their first road win of 2022, and they just might get both here.

FIRST QUARTER: Missouri 0, Florida 0

-Pre-Game Update: WRs Dominic Lovett and Luther Burden III (both listed as questionable) are going through warm-ups on the field.

-Kickoff set for 11 a.m. (CT)

