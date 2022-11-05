Missouri Tigers vs. Kentucky Wildcats Staff Predictions

The Missouri Tigers take on the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday, and the Mizzou Sports Talk staff has predictions.

The Missouri Tigers host the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday, as the Tigers are seeking their third straight win.

The Mizzou Sports Talk staff provides their predictions for the game.

Matt Galatzan, Managing Editor and Publisher: Kentucky got off to a hot start this season, but has tapered off as of late, getting crushed by Tennessee in their last outing. Missouri on the other hand has been hot, winning two in a row. I think the Tigers get really close to a third-straight win, but Kentucky walks out with the victory. Kentucky 23, Missouri 17

Collier Logan, Staff Writer: Missouri’s riding high after upsetting South Carolina last week and the Tigers have one of the best defenses in the conference. The Wildcats and quarterback Will Levis got exposed a little bit against Tennessee on Saturday, so they may not be as powerful an offense as people once thought. Mizzou will hold Kentucky to two touchdowns or less in this one. Missouri 24, Kentucky 14

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: Last week’s result might make it seem like Mizzou — which took down No. 25 South Carolina on the road — has a shot over a Kentucky team that was blown out by Tennessee. But if anything, that loss gives the Wildcats more incentive to blow the doors off of this game. The Tigers have shown progress but this won’t be enough against the Wildcats. Kentucky 34, Mizzou 16

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: Man, just when you thought you had Missouri figured out, the Tigers go and win two games in a row, the latter against a ranked team. Kentucky is now starting to look more like, you know, Kentucky. I think I’ll roll the dice and take the home team. Missouri 21, Kentucky 17

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Are we sure Levis is "that" guy at the next level? Are we sure that Kentucky is that much better than Mizzou? Maybe not, but the Wildcats get a much-needed win as a palette cleanser following an abysmal performance against Tennessee the week prior. Kentucky 35, Missouri 20

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: Don’t look now but Missouri has won two games in a row and looks to be putting things together late in the season. While Kentucky lost to South Carolina, Missouri won its matchup with relative ease. I’m really feeling Missouri in this one for a third straight win in SEC play. Missouri 28, Kentucky 17

