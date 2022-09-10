Ugly Performance Sees Missouri Suffer 40-12 Blowout Loss to Kansas State: Tigers Notebook

The Missouri Tigers hit the road for a matchup with old Big 12 rivals, the Kansas State Wildcats.

After a strong performance in Week 1 against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, the Tigers hoped to go on the road and secure a marquee upset victory over Big 12 contenders in Kansas State.

That would not be the case, however, as the Tigers suffered a blowout loss of their own in Week 2 to the tune of 40-12. In a game with a lengthy weather delay, the Tigers' performance might rival the weather in terms of ugliness.

Now, here are three key takeaways from the Tigers' loss to the Wildcats.

Ugly, ugly offense

There aren't many ways to describe the performance from this Tigers, as they completely disappeared against the Wildcats' defense. At one point in the second half, quarterbacks Brady Cook and Jack Abraham combined for four straight interceptions on pass attempts.

The Tiger offense finished with a mere 222 yards of total offense, as the offense that put up over 500 yards of offense in Week 1 was nowhere to be found. They only managed 94 yards on the ground. If they don't figure things out quickly, it could be a long season once SEC play starts.

Ugly defense as well

The Tigers' offensive performance walked so the defensive performance could run. The Wildcats gashed the Tigers on the ground with ease, as Deuce Vaughn took 24 carries for 145 yards and two touchdowns, averaging six yards a carry.

Quarterback Adrian Martinez only completed 9 of 20 passes for 101 yards, but the Tiger defense couldn't get anything done. This does not bode well for the Tigers ahead of SEC play, as they will need to get it figured out in a hurry if they want to compete in the SEC.

Quarterback issues?

As the old adage goes, if you have two quarterbacks, you really have none. For the Tigers this is true, but seemingly not in the way they would hope. Against the Wildcats, neither of the two quarterbacks that saw the field for the Tigers inspired confidence.

Brady Cook, who looked solid in Week 1, only completed 15 of 27 passes for 128 yards and two interceptions. Jack Abraham, who relieved Cook briefly in the second half, went 0 for 3, with two of his incompletions being interceptions. One game won't define the season, but if Cook plays this poorly again, Drinkwitz could have a quarterback issue on his hands.

