Missouri OL Connor Wood: Bye Week Gives Tigers Chance to 'Identify the Problem'

Coming off of three straight losses, Connor Wood believes the bye week allows Missouri to find the problem.

The Missouri Tigers have been an interesting team to follow this season. While they sit at 2-4 after six games and have lost their last three games, Missouri seems to be right there in terms of putting it all together and winning games. 

Those three straight losses? All one-possession losses by a combined 11 points as the Tigers have started SEC play 0-3. While moral victories don't count in the win column, of course, there is reason to be optimistic about this Missouri team. 

With a bye week coming after their third straight loss, offensive lineman Connor Wood believes it came at the best possible time for the Tigers. 

"It's good to hit the bye week," Wood said. "It allows us to look at film and look at what's the problem, what we are not executing, and fix it. The biggest thing is identifying what's the problem." 

"We have to take ownership of what we've screwed up on."

It was unlikely that the Tigers came into this season and competed for an SEC championship appearance, but showing clear improvement from last season would have been seen as a win. 

Six games into the season, though, and inconsistencies have plagued a Missouri team just looking for momentum. While they could still go on a run to win the season, doing so will be easier said than done. 

Missouri Tigers
Missouri Tigers

Connor Wood
Football

