Missouri Tigers at Kansas State Wildcats - Kickoff Delayed Fifteen Minutes: Live Updates

Skip to main content

Missouri Tigers at Kansas State Wildcats: Live Updates

The Tigers hit the road to take on the Wildcats on Saturday.

In Week 1, the Missouri Tigers came out and secured the victory over the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in blowout fashion, 52-24.

As the Tigers look to build their way back to contending for SEC championship game appearances under coach Eliah Drinkwitz, performances like Week 1 are critical in doing so. Yes, there's areas for the Tigers to improve on, but overall there is also a lot to be happy about. 

They looked vastly improved on defense, holding Louisiana Tech to a mere eight rushing yards, while rushing for 323 yards themselves. 

In the Week 1 victory, quarterback Brady Cook and receiver Luther Burden III showed how good this offense can be. Cook finished the game completing 18 of 27 passes for 201 yards and a touchdown through the air, while rushing for 61 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Burden recorded a rushing and receiving touchdown on 43 yards of total offense. 

However, Week 2 presents a much tougher challenge, as the Tigers hit the road to take on the Kansas State Wildcats. Their old Big 12 foes are considered a dark horse conference contender this season, and won't make life easy for the Tigers.

Offensively they are led by star running back Deuce Vaughn, who ran 126 yards and a touchdown in Week 1 against South Dakota. If the Tigers can slow Vaughn down, they will be able to compete in this game. 

Stay tuned here at MizzouSportsTalk.com as we provide drive-by-drive updates as the Tigers take on the Wildcats from Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

In-game updates will appear below after kickoff...

Kickoff has been pushed back to 11:15. We will keep you updated on further developments. 

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Tigers News? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here

In This Article (1)

Missouri Tigers
Missouri Tigers

Brady Cook
Football

Missouri Tigers at Kansas State Wildcats - Kickoff Delayed Fifteen Minutes: Live Updates

By Connor Zimmerlee
Luther Burden
News

Eli Drinkwitz: 'Let's Not Get Too Far Ahead of Ourselves' on Mizzou WR Luther Burden III

By Zach Dimmitt
Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Markus Golden - Missouri (2012-2014).
News

Former Missouri Tigers LB Signs Markus Golden Extension with Arizona Cardinals

By Collier Logan
javon foster
Football

Missouri Tigers OL Foster Ready for Level Up in Competition Against K-State

By Collier Logan
cody schrader 1
Football

Missouri vs. Kansas State Week 2 Staff Predictions

By Matthew Postins
Logan Reichert Offenisve Tackle Raytown (Mo.) High School - 2023
Recruiting

Top OT Target Logan Reichert Commits to Missouri Tigers

By Matt Galatzan
Sep 3, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah (91) celebrates a sack of South Dakota Coyotes quarterback Carson Camp (18) during the first quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports.
Football

Eliah Drinkwitz: Kansas State Plays 'A Unique Style of Defense'

By Connor Zimmerlee
Sep 1, 2022; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers running back Cody Schrader (20) runs the ball against Louisiana Tech Bulldogs defensive lineman DJ Jackson (90) during the second half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Missouri RB Cody Schrader Praises 'Amazing Atmosphere' in Tigers' RB Room

By Connor Zimmerlee
Robert Beal, Jr. Georgia Bulldogs
Football

SEC Fan Nation Week 2 Staff Predictions

By Matthew Postins