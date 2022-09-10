Missouri Tigers at Kansas State Wildcats - Kickoff Delayed Fifteen Minutes: Live Updates

Missouri Tigers at Kansas State Wildcats: Live Updates
In Week 1, the Missouri Tigers came out and secured the victory over the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in blowout fashion, 52-24.
As the Tigers look to build their way back to contending for SEC championship game appearances under coach Eliah Drinkwitz, performances like Week 1 are critical in doing so. Yes, there's areas for the Tigers to improve on, but overall there is also a lot to be happy about.
They looked vastly improved on defense, holding Louisiana Tech to a mere eight rushing yards, while rushing for 323 yards themselves.
In the Week 1 victory, quarterback Brady Cook and receiver Luther Burden III showed how good this offense can be. Cook finished the game completing 18 of 27 passes for 201 yards and a touchdown through the air, while rushing for 61 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Burden recorded a rushing and receiving touchdown on 43 yards of total offense.
However, Week 2 presents a much tougher challenge, as the Tigers hit the road to take on the Kansas State Wildcats. Their old Big 12 foes are considered a dark horse conference contender this season, and won't make life easy for the Tigers.
Offensively they are led by star running back Deuce Vaughn, who ran 126 yards and a touchdown in Week 1 against South Dakota. If the Tigers can slow Vaughn down, they will be able to compete in this game.
