Missouri Tigers at Kansas State Wildcats - Kickoff Delayed Fifteen Minutes: Live Updates

The Tigers hit the road to take on the Wildcats on Saturday.

In Week 1, the Missouri Tigers came out and secured the victory over the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in blowout fashion, 52-24.

As the Tigers look to build their way back to contending for SEC championship game appearances under coach Eliah Drinkwitz, performances like Week 1 are critical in doing so. Yes, there's areas for the Tigers to improve on, but overall there is also a lot to be happy about.

They looked vastly improved on defense, holding Louisiana Tech to a mere eight rushing yards, while rushing for 323 yards themselves.

In the Week 1 victory, quarterback Brady Cook and receiver Luther Burden III showed how good this offense can be. Cook finished the game completing 18 of 27 passes for 201 yards and a touchdown through the air, while rushing for 61 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Burden recorded a rushing and receiving touchdown on 43 yards of total offense.

However, Week 2 presents a much tougher challenge, as the Tigers hit the road to take on the Kansas State Wildcats. Their old Big 12 foes are considered a dark horse conference contender this season, and won't make life easy for the Tigers.

Offensively they are led by star running back Deuce Vaughn, who ran 126 yards and a touchdown in Week 1 against South Dakota. If the Tigers can slow Vaughn down, they will be able to compete in this game.

Stay tuned here at MizzouSportsTalk.com as we provide drive-by-drive updates as the Tigers take on the Wildcats from Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

In-game updates will appear below after kickoff...



Kickoff has been pushed back to 11:15. We will keep you updated on further developments.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Tigers News? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here