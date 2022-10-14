Missouri DB Martez Manuel: Tigers 'One Play' Away From Turning Season Around

Martez Manuel discussed the three straight losses and how close the Tigers are to turning things around.

Sometimes, one single play defines a game, for better or worse. While that play is often not the sole factor in the outcome of a game, it can become synonymous with the game itself.

For the Missouri Tigers, things have been on the wrong side of that one play over their last three games. However, with six games left in the season, defensive back Martez Manuel is close to turning things around.

"I feel like we're one play from turning it around," Manuel said. "Unfortunately, those one plays in the last three games haven't really gone our way, but the only way we can get better is to keep going."

The Tigers have lost three straight games to open SEC play, with the three losses all one-possession losses by a combined 11 points.

A missed game-winning field goal against the Auburn Tigers and a false start on the one-yard line against the Georgia Bulldogs could be the difference between a 2-4 Missouri team that's 0-3 in conference play and a 4-2 Missouri team that's 2-1 in conference play, including a win over No. 1 Georgia.

Despite the heartbreaking losses, though, there is still plenty of time for the Tigers to turn the season around and finish on a high note.

"We still have six games left, so it's a long season ahead," Manuel said. "We're a bunch of one plays away from having an 8-4 season, so we just have to continue to believe."

"There are no moral victories in this at all but we just know that it's right there for us and we just have to make sure we stay together."

Whether or not the Tigers reel off six straight wins to finish 8-4 is yet to be seen, but if the last three games are any indicator, they have the talent to do so. If they can flip those single plays in their favor, the Tigers could see their luck begin to turn around in short order.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Hey Tiger fans! Want to catch Mizzou live? Get your Tigers game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Tigers News? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here