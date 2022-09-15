Missouri Tigers DE McGuire Ready to Bounce Back in Week 3

Week 2's 40-12 steamrolling at the hands of Kansas State was not the Missouri Tigers' finest hour. Mizzou edge rusher Isaiah McGuire summed it up pretty well during media availability this week.

"Losing sucks," said McGuire. "That's not going to change...If you don't care about losing, then you're in the wrong business."

The senior pass rusher is preaching the truth. Power 5 football is not for the faint of heart and winning is the end all. Luckily, the Tigers will have a chance to put another check in the W column this weekend when they host Abilene Christian.

"It's about staying positive," added McGuire. "This week we have a new game to attack and go and focus on being 1-0 [this week]...Just move on to the next thing, learn from the mistakes and keep pushing."

The entire Missouri squad made their fair share of mistakes against the Wildcats on Saturday, but McGuire played better than most. He finished the game with the team's only sack, forced a fumble for the Tigers' lone turnover and added a QB hurry to his resume as well. There weren't many bright spots for the Tigers in Week 2, but McGuire's ability to get into the backfield is something they'll need going forward.

McGuire has a sack in each of Missouri's two games so far this year. He'll be looking to extend that streak this Saturday against Abilene Christian. The Tigers showed flashes of a strong defense in the loss to K-State, and McGuire's hoping that cohesiveness will flourish, not just for his unit but the entire Mizzou squad.

"We saw what we were able to do and who we are a a unit, as a team," said McGuire. "We have to be consistent with that from the start to the finish...Just continuing to rally. We know that we're a team...We win together or we lose together. That's the end result."

The Tigers seem like they've had enough losing for now. Hopefully, they'll be able to come together for a win at home to bring their record back above .500.

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Tigers News? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here