Mizzou 2022 Season Preview: Kentucky Wildcats

The Tigers aim for revenge over Kentucky after falling short of a signature win on the road last season.

The Missouri Tigers will host the Kentucky Wildcats in Columbia for the first game in November this upcoming season, as the two teams will matchup for the 13th time all-time meeting.

In the second game last season, the Wildcats pulled away with a 35-28 win over the Tigers in Lexington to build a 8-4 all-time series lead over Mizzou. The teams first met back in 1965 before clashing again in 2012 when the Tigers arrived to the SEC.

The Wildcats now enter 2022 with higher expectations after a 10-3 record last season and a win over No. 17 Iowa in the Citrus Bowl. Kentucky also has an NFL-ready quarterback in Will Levis, who could see his name called in the first round of next year's draft.

The team also boasts Chris Rodriguez Jr., one of the most underrated running backs in the SEC and the country.

Here at MizzouSportsTalk.com, we'll be reviewing the Wildcats throughout the week, starting with a general preview.

Kentucky Wildcats

2021 Record: 10-3 (5-3 in SEC)

Head Coach: Mark Stoops - 59-53 record at Kentucky

Stoops got off to a rocky start after being hired as the head coach in 2013 but has had two 10-3 seasons after starting off with three-straight losing seasons in his tenure.

He won the SEC Coach of the Year in 2018 after leading the Wildcats to a 10-3 record and a win over Penn State in the Citrus Bowl.

Offensive Set: Pro Style

Defensive Set: 3-3-5

The Wildcats were average in terms of total offense yardage, averaging the eighth-most total yards per game (425.2) in the conference. Even with Levis at quarterback, the team had the fifth-fewest passing yards per game (225.6) while having the fifth-most rushing yards per contest (199.5).

This production on the ground was due to the elite rushing ability of Rodriguez Jr., whose 1,379 rushing yards last season was second in the SEC behind former Mizzou Tiger Tyler Badie, who ran away from the rest of the field at 1,604 rushing yards.

Kentucky also scored the fifth-most points per game (32.3).

Projected Starters on Offense:

QB Will Levis

RB Chris Rodriguez Jr.

WR-X Dane Key

WR-Z Chris Lewis

WR-Slot Tayvion Robinson

TE Brenden Bates

LT Deondre Buford

LG Kenneth Horsey

C Eli Cox

RG Tashawn Manning

RT Jeremy Flax

Kentucky had a respectable defense last season, allowing the fifth-fewest offensive yards per game (337.1) and the fourth-fewest rushing yards per game (117.8).

The secondary was average though, as the Wildcats surrendered just the seventh-fewest passing yards per contest (219.3).

Overall, the defense has a lot to build on after allowing the fourth-fewest points per game (22.1) in the SEC last season.

Projected Starters on Defense:

DE Octavious Oxendine

DT Justin Rogers

DT Josaih Hayes

DE/LB D'Eryk Jackson

WILL: DeAndre Square

MIKE: Jacquez Jones

SAM: J.J Weaver

CB Carrington Valentine

Nickel: Joel Williams

SS Jalen Geiger

FS Tyrell Ajian

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Tigers News? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here