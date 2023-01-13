Tigers WR Luther Burden Building 'Chemistry and Brotherhood' With Teammates

Star receiver Luther Burden is preparing for his sophomore season in Missouri, as the Tigers offense looks to take that next step.

While the Missouri Tigers offense was inconsistent for large stretches of the 2022 season, there is still reason to believe they can right the ship in 2023 and put together a potent offense.

Perhaps the biggest reason to hold this belief is their group of weapons, headlined by receiver Luther Burden III. Burden flashed the potential to be an elite receiver as a freshman, and will likely be the focal point of the offense under new offensive coordinator Kirby Moore.

Despite speculation of Burden potentially entering the transfer portal this offseason, he squashed those rumors. At an autograph signing in Columbia at a Mercedes Benz dealership, Burden spoke about building the "chemistry and brotherhood" at Missouri.

"I've been working all my life so there's no point in stopping now," Burden said.

"I know hard work is only going to get me to the next level, and that's where I want to be so I'm going to work hard every day."

Burden finished his freshman season recording 375 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 45 receptions, while adding two rushing touchdowns and 88 rushing yards on 18 carries.

He was also dangerous on special teams, averaging 12.6 yards per punt return and returned a punt for a touchdown.

If Burden can build on the flashes he showed as a freshman in Moore's offense, then the sky's the limit for the Tigers and what their offense can be.

