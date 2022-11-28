Mizzou Star Freshman Luther Burden Announces Return for 2023

Amid NCAA Transfer Portal Rumors, stud freshman Luther Burden announced his return to the Missouri Tigers on Monday

The Missouri Tigers received some major news on Monday morning, with star freshman wide receiver Luther Burden announcing his return to the program for the 2023 season.

Burden had been heavily rumored to be considering a move via the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason, but with his return, the Tigers now have a No. 1 wide receiver talent locked up for Year 4 under Eliah Drinkwitz.

I'm now playing with a CHIP on my shoulder in this Bowl Game," Burden tweeted on Monday morning. "Let's Go To Work!!! I'm not going anywhere - Tiger for Life - MIZ!!!"

Despite being heavily under-utilized throughout his freshman campaign, Burden was still one of the most explosive players on the Tigers' offense this season, catching 37 passes for 325 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 8.8 yards per reception.

The 5-foot-11, 205-pound playmaker also had 18 rushes for 95 yards and three scores, and 11 punt returns for 151 yards and a touchdown.

Burden's announcement could not have come at a better time for the Tigers, who just lost their top wideout, Dominic Lovett, to the Transfer Portal on Sunday.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Hey Tiger fans! Want to catch Mizzou live? Get your Tigers game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Tigers? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here

Want even more Missouri Tigers News? Check out the SI.com team page here