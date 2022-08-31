Skip to main content
Mizzou Tigers TE Chepyator Ready to Hear His Name Called

Mizzou Tigers TE Chepyator Ready to Hear His Name Called

Mizzou Tigers TE Kibet Chepyator Ready to Hear His Name Called in 2022

© Don Shrubshell/Columbia Daily Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

Mizzou Tigers TE Kibet Chepyator Ready to Hear His Name Called in 2022

Third-year tight end Kibet Chepyator is no stranger to doing things the hard way. He walked on to the Tigers football team in 2020 and saw action in nine games last fall, utilized mostly as a blocker and on special teams. Now, the 6’7” 245-pound utility man says he and his fellow tight ends are ready to do whatever it takes to help Mizzou win.

“I think [the tight ends] need to just bring a little bit of everything...In all aspects of our game, we’ve just got to bring our A-game,” said Chepyator after practice this week. “I’m a hard worker. I’m just willing to do whatever it takes to help the team be successful. I think if we all have that mindset, we’ll go places.”

Chepyator and the rest of this unit will be counted on to serve as both blockers and big targets for sophomore quarterback Brady Cook. The Tigers will no doubt emphasize the run again in 2022, but they’ve also got some incredibly talented receivers, such as freshman Luther Burden III, which means they’ll be calling their fair share of pass plays as well.

The Tiger faithful will get their first look at this Mizzou offense on Thursday night when they host Louisiana Tech. There are big expectations for the program heading into year three under coach Eli Drinkwitz and this game will give a sense of what 2022 might look like. As for Chepyator, he’s just happy to be here.

“It means the world to me. You dream all your life to just work hard and finally have your name called. I’m just trying to make the most of it. I’m grateful for the opportunity.”

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Tigers News? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here

In This Article (1)

Missouri Tigers
Missouri Tigers

Missouri head football coach Eli Drinkwitz, center, smiles with Ryan Russell, executive director of athletic performance, on the first day of fall practice Monday at the Kadlec Practice Fields. The Tigers are scheduled to open the season Thursday, Sept. 1 against Louisiana Tech
Football

Mizzou Tigers TE Chepyator Ready to Hear His Name Called

By Collier Logan
USATSI_16991776
Football

Louisiana Tech Defensive Players to Watch in Week 1

By Matt Galatzan
Mookie Cooper
Football

Tigers WR Mookie Cooper Embracing Challenge of New Offensive Role This Season

By Connor Zimmerlee
USATSI_17158902
News

What Does Success Look Like For Missouri QB Brady Cook?

By Cole Thompson
b66a6239-fa15-4fbb-b2e5-ab8a0ef3b43c-mizzou_wins
News

Blake Baker Says Missouri DB Martez Manuel Does "Phenomenal Job" Leading the Defense

By Michael Gresser
Missouri Tigers
Football

Missouri 13th in Fan Nation SEC Preseason Poll

By Matthew Postins
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs wide receiver Smoke Harris (6) breaks the tackle of Mississippi State Bulldogs safety Collin Duncan (19) during the second quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field.
Football

Louisiana Tech Offensive Players to Watch vs. Mizzou

By Matt Galatzan
chad bailey
News

'Experience This W': Mizzou LB Chad Bailey Hyped & Ready for LA Tech

By Zach Dimmitt
Nov 20, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes cornerback Marcus Clarke (28) celebrates with the turnover chain after recovering the fumble of Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Braxton Burmeister (not pictured) during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium.
Football

Miami CB Marcus Clarke Has Transferred to Mizzou

By Zach Dimmitt