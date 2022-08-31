Mizzou Tigers TE Chepyator Ready to Hear His Name Called

Third-year tight end Kibet Chepyator is no stranger to doing things the hard way. He walked on to the Tigers football team in 2020 and saw action in nine games last fall, utilized mostly as a blocker and on special teams. Now, the 6’7” 245-pound utility man says he and his fellow tight ends are ready to do whatever it takes to help Mizzou win.

“I think [the tight ends] need to just bring a little bit of everything...In all aspects of our game, we’ve just got to bring our A-game,” said Chepyator after practice this week. “I’m a hard worker. I’m just willing to do whatever it takes to help the team be successful. I think if we all have that mindset, we’ll go places.”

Chepyator and the rest of this unit will be counted on to serve as both blockers and big targets for sophomore quarterback Brady Cook. The Tigers will no doubt emphasize the run again in 2022, but they’ve also got some incredibly talented receivers, such as freshman Luther Burden III, which means they’ll be calling their fair share of pass plays as well.

The Tiger faithful will get their first look at this Mizzou offense on Thursday night when they host Louisiana Tech. There are big expectations for the program heading into year three under coach Eli Drinkwitz and this game will give a sense of what 2022 might look like. As for Chepyator, he’s just happy to be here.

“It means the world to me. You dream all your life to just work hard and finally have your name called. I’m just trying to make the most of it. I’m grateful for the opportunity.”

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Tigers News? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here