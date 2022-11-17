New Mexico State Offensive Players to Watch vs. Missouri Tigers

These are the Aggies to keep an eye on when Missouri hosts New Mexico State this Saturday.

The Missouri Tigers will face their final non-conference opponent of the regular season this weekend when they host the New Mexico State Aggies, who are 4-5 on the year. The Aggies are typically bottom feeders, but under head coach Jerry Kill, they've pulled a 180 this season and are on the rise.

While NMSU's defense is one of the top 40 units in the country by total defense (36th), the Aggie offense hasn't made quite as big a stride. That being said, they have improved dramatically from last season and pose a legitimate rushing threat. Missouri's front seven will have to do the heavy lifting in this one to stop up that ground game.

Here are the Aggies to keep an eye on in the Week 12 matchup.

RB Jamoni Jones

2022 Stats: 71 rush/ 237 yards/4 TDs

The Aggies do their running by committee, but Jones has taken the more important carries as of late. In NMSU's last game, Jones only had four carries, but he scored two touchdowns to lift the Aggies to a win over Lamar. The sophomore is aided in the backfield by fellow running backs Star Thomas and Tim Gans.

New Mexico State has run the ball 100 more times than they've passed it this season, so expect a heavy dose of handoffs in this one. With Missouri's front seven firing on full cylinders, they should be able to contain Jones and the other Aggie tailbacks, but if Mizzou wants to shut down the Aggies completely. The Tigers will have to keep their eye on NMSU's dual-threat quarterback.

QB Diego Pavia

2022 Stats: 52-for-109/ 662 yards/ 4 TDs/ 4 INTs, 49 rush/ 249 yds/ 2 TDs

Pavia's got almost as many rushes as completed passes, and that's as much a testament to his run game as it is a knock to his passing prowess. He's got as many interceptions as touchdowns, and the Aggies have resorted to a two quarterback system. Pavia rotates with freshman Gavin Frankes, who's thrown more interceptions than touchdowns this year (6 INT-4 TD). Neither are prolific passers, but Pavia can move the ball with his legs as well as any of the Aggies' running backs.

He played his best game of the season last weekend against Lamar throwing for 146 yards and two touchdowns, while running for 81 more yards on the ground. He'll likely take the majority of the snaps this Saturday, so the Tigers need to be ready to contain him and keep him from making any plays on the ground.

RB Star Thomas

2022 Stats: 73 rush/ 375 yards/ 3 TDs, 8 rec/ 88 yards/ 1 TD

Thomas isn't the bruiser that the 6-foot-2, 225-pound Jones is, but he's dynamic in both the run game and passing attack. He takes a lot of the carries for NMSU, and the Aggies depend on him for a lot of their big plays. Mizzou will have to be sure to keep an eye on Thomas when he's in the game.

Thomas only had five carries against Lamar last weekend, but his lone catch went for a 30-yard touchdown. Tigers linebackers will have to stay disciplined in coverage, especially when Thomas comes out of the backfield. New Mexico State put up 51 points last game, so this may be a more difficult test than Missouri anticipates.

Follow Collier Logan on Twitter!

Hey Tiger fans! Want to catch Mizzou live? Get your Tigers game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Tigers? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here

Want even more Missouri Tigers News? Check out the SI.com team page here