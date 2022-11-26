Notebook: Mizzou QB Cook Commands Offense, Tigers Defense Wins Day to Beat Razorbacks

Missouri put forth one of its best all-around performances of 2022 against Arkansas, and now, the Tigers are bowl eligible.

Missouri closed out the 2022 regular season with an emotional home win over Arkansas, securing the Tigers' sixth victory and bowl eligibility. If they're selected, and where that bowl takes place, remain undecided, but the Tigers have done their part. This season may not have gone exactly according to plan for Mizzou head coach Eli Drinkwitz, but he's got to be ecstatic to have given Missouri a shot at the postseason.

The Tigers will be riding a bit of momentum into these extra weeks, coming off one of their best showings of the year against the Razorbacks. The Missouri offense looked as explosive as it has all season, led by sophomore quarterback Brady Cook, and the defense was traditionally stout. This month or so will be crucial for Mizzou heading into the offseason, and the Tigers look more focused than ever.

QB Brady Cook Shines

On Friday, Cook looked like the quarterback that Drinkwitz thinks he can become. The sophomore completed 16 of his 26 passes for 242 yards (his most against Power 5 competition this season) and a touchdown. The speedy gunslinger did even more work with his legs, running 18 times for a season-high 138 yards and a score on the ground. Seeing Cook start to take command is a very good sign for Tigers fans heading into 2023.

Against the Razorbacks, he connected with six different receivers, who were led by Dominic Lovett's six-catch, 130-yard performance. Freshman route runner Luther Burden III scored the lone receiving touchdown, turning a hitch into a 23-yard end zone trip after shaking off a defender. Drinkwitz's offensive scheme and these skill players seem to finally be meshing a little bit more.

Mizzou's Powerful Pass Rush

Missouri finished the game with seven sacks and ten total tackles for loss against Arkansas, which is a lot in itself. That pass-rushing performance is even more impressive when you consider they were trying to corral Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson, which is essentially like chopping down an oak tree barehanded. Jefferson uses his 242-pound frame to discard more would-be tacklers than any snap taker in college football and brought his A-game to Missouri.

Against the Tigers, he avoided a handful of sacks, but Mizzou's front seven was unrelenting. The Tigers tracked him down time and again, led by edge rusher Isaiah McGuire and safety Martez Manuel, who both recorded two sacks each. The pressure that Missouri put on Jefferson and the Razorbacks' ball carriers was imperative, as it kept points off the board and put Mizzou's offense in good field position.

Transfer Portal Pays Off

This offseason, one of the biggest stories to come out of Columbia, Mo. was the arrival of transfer linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper from Florida. People knew Hopper was good but weren't sure exactly what to expect in a new program and system. It's safe to say those doubts have been put to rest, though, after a standout season from Hopper.

The junior totaled career highs in just about every defensive category this year and is second on the team with 65 total tackles in 2022. Against Arkansas, he quarterbacked this defense from the linebacker level, leading all players with 11 tackles, two of which were for a loss. Hopper will the undisputed leader of this defense next year, should he return for another season.

Hey Tiger fans! Want to catch Mizzou live? Get your Tigers game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Tigers? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here

Want even more Missouri Tigers News? Check out the SI.com team page here