Ex-Pittsburgh QB Kedon Slovis Heading To Mizzou?

Former USC quarterback Kedon Slovis has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after just one season at Pittsburgh. Is Missouri an option?

Could the Missouri Tigers be in the market for a new quarterback via the NCAA Transfer Portal?

According to some reports, that very well could be the case, with ex-Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Kedon Slovis apparently eyeing Columbia.

"It is simple at Pitt from what I have been told," Colin Dunlap of 93.7 the Fan in Pittsburgh Tweeted. "Phil Jurkovec is going to Pitt if Kedon Slovis leaves. There is a good chance Slovis leaves for Missouri. The moment Slovis would enter the portal -- presumably for Missouri -- Jurkovec would head to Pitt."

Slovis entered officially entered the portal on Monday, after just one year with the Panthers.

Last season with the Panthers, Slovis completed 184 of 315 passes for 2,397 yards and 10 touchdowns with nine interceptions.

Before arriving in Pittsburgh, Slovis spent three seasons at USC, where he played in 27 games, completing 652 of 953 passes for 7,576 yards and 58 touchdowns, with 24 interceptions, with a quarterback rating of 150.2.

Impressive credentials from the soon-to-be fifth-year player.

Nonetheless, he elected for yet another fresh start, presumably, if the reports are to be believed, in Columbia.

Still, the question remains, do the Tigers actually need Slovis?

It is true that the Tigers' offense left much to be desired at times at the quarterback position in 2022.

However, incumbent starter Brady Cook made major strides in the second half of the season and was arguably the offense's most dependable player.

The Tigers also have a talented freshman in the pipeline Sam Horn, whose redshirt was preserved this season after playing in just one game.

Sure, the addition of Slovis would increase the competition, which would only enrich the position.

And yes, should Slovis indeed pick Mizzou, and win the job, it would be because he gives the Tigers a better chance to win in 2023.

With that said, if Slovis does head to Missouri, does that dissuade Horn and steer him more toward baseball? Would Brady Cook stick around?

It appears that the Tigers already have the superior quarterback in Cook, who completed a higher percentage of his passes for more yards, more touchdowns and fewer interceptions against tougher competition than Slovis.

Not to mention Cook's already-established familiarity with Eliah Drinkwitz's offensive system.

So, at least from our eyes, it appears that Slovis needs Mizzou, more than Mizzou actually needs Slovis.

