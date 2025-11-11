Recapping Mizzou's Massive Recruiting Weekend
Despite a disappointing outcome in its week 11 showdown with Texas A&M, the weekend was not all bad for Missouri football as the Tigers played host to a massive crop of potential future commits from the the class of 2026, 2027 and beyond.
Take a look at which players were in Columbia, as well as some of the new names to watch in the next few upcoming recruiting classes.
- QB Rocco Marriott, 6-foot-3, 203 lbs. - Platte County High School (Platte City, Missouri)
- 2027 OL Gus Corsair, 6-foot-2, 285 lbs. - Hays High School (Hays, Kansas)
- 2027 CB Gabriel Osborne, Jr., 6-foot-2, 180 lbs. - Mustang High School (Mustang, Oklahoma)
- 2027 K Rocco DePrima, 6-foot, 195 lbs. - Rock Bridge High School (Columbia, Missouri)
- 2027 LB Blake Betton, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Shakopee High School (Shakopee, Minnesota)
- 2027 QB Chase Barringer, 6-foot-1, 180 lbs. - Rockwood Summit High School (Fenton, Missouri)
- 2028 CB Jermaine Cobbins, 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. - Springfield High School (Springfield, Tennessee)
- Read More from Missouri Tigers on SI...
QB Rocco Marriott, 6-foot-3, 203 lbs. - Platte County High School (Platte City, Missouri)
The highest ranked signal caller in the Show Me State, Marriott is the latest target on the Tigers' 2026 recruiting board. Though currently committed to James Madison, Missouri has recently shown a lot of interest in the 6-foot-3, 203 lb. quarterback.
He suits up for Platte County High School and has led his team to back to back undefeated regular seasons, winning a state championship in 2024 with a chance to win another in 2025.
His father, Jeff, is a former Missouri defensive lineman that played for the Tigers from 1995-1999 and was drafted by the New England Patriots in the 2000 NFL Draft.
2027 OL Gus Corsair, 6-foot-2, 285 lbs. - Hays High School (Hays, Kansas)
One of the top rated offensive linemen in the 2027 class, Corsair is a 6-foot-2, 285 lb. 4-Star prospect from Hays High School in Kansas. He holds several power four offers already, including Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas and more.
Corsair is ranked as the No. 19 player at his position in the class and the No. 2 player in Kansas, according to247Sports' composite ranking.
2027 CB Gabriel Osborne, Jr., 6-foot-2, 180 lbs. - Mustang High School (Mustang, Oklahoma)
Rated as a 4-Star prospect, Osborne is one of the top ranked cornerbacks in the entire 2027 class. He stands 6-foot-2, 180 lbs. as just a junior and has helped lead Mustang High School in Oklahoma to a 7-3 record this year.
The lengthy defender is ranked as the No. 16 cornerback in the class and the No. 3 player in the state, according to 247Sports' composite ranking. He holds offers from the likes of Baylor, Arizona State, Kansas and many more.
2027 K Rocco DePrima, 6-foot, 195 lbs. - Rock Bridge High School (Columbia, Missouri)
DePrima is a very highly touted place kicker in the 2027 class from right at home in Columbia, Missouri. He is rated by Kohl's Professional Camps as a 4.5-Star prospect and the No. 33 ranked kicker in the class.
2027 LB Blake Betton, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Shakopee High School (Shakopee, Minnesota)
Betton is a physically impressive linebacker prospect in the 2027 class out of Minnesota. He stands 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. as just a junior and has helped Shakopee High School to a 6-4 record this year and berth in the state playoffs.
He is rated as a 3-Star prospect and is ranked as the No. 33 linebacker in the class and the No. 3 player in Minnesota, according to 247Sports' composite ranking.
2027 QB Chase Barringer, 6-foot-1, 180 lbs. - Rockwood Summit High School (Fenton, Missouri)
Barringer is a local quarterback prospect from the state of Missouri, suiting up for Rockwood Summit High School. He led his team to an 8-3 record this season and a berth in the Missouri Class 5 State Playoffs.
He's a dual threat prospect with the ability to beat defenses both on the ground and through the air. Though he's unranked as a player currently, Barringer is an electrifying talent who is likely to be a riser in the 2027 class.
2028 CB Jermaine Cobbins, 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. - Springfield High School (Springfield, Tennessee)
Though just a sophomore, Cobbins is a wildly impressive cornerback prospect from the Volunteer State. He's rated as a 4-Star prospect and already possesses the build of a division one defender, standing 6-foot-1, 175 lbs.
He's picked up several major power four offers this fall, including Arkansas, Florida State, Georgia and many more.