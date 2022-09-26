Tigers Steady in Latest SEC Fan Nation Power Rankings

Missouri is coming off an overtime loss to Auburn on Saturday, a loss that didn't help the Tigers in this week's power rankings.

The Missouri Tigers lost to the Auburn Tigers in overtime and remained at No. 14 in the Mizzou Sports Talk/Fan Nation SEC Power Rankings after Week 4’s results.

The poll will appear each week during the regular season. Staff members from All Aggies, Mizzou Sports Talk and The Grove Report voted on the rankings.

Missouri (2-2, 0-1 in SEC) fell to the Tigers, 17-14, as it dropped its SEC opener. Missouri was coming off a win over Abilene Christian in Week 3 but blew some chances to win the game in regulation.

Missouri is preparing to host Georgia in SEC play on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

The Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide remained 1-2 in the power rankings, though Georgia was not a unanimous No. 1 this week.

The rest of the Week 4 SEC results went like this. Georgia beat Kent State, 39-22; Alabama beat Vanderbilt, 55-3; Kentucky beat Northern Illinois, 31-23; Texas A&M beat Arkansas, 23-21; Tennessee beat Florida, 38-33; Ole Miss beat Tulsa, 35-27; Mississippi State beat Bowling Green, 45-14; LSU beat New Mexico, 38-0; and South Carolina beat Charlotte, 56-20.

The Week 5 schedule is set. Ole Miss hosts Kentucky, Florida hosts Eastern Washington and South Carolina hosts South Carolina State at 11 a.m. central; Arkansas hosts Alabama at 2:30 p.m. central; Mississippi State hosts Texas A&M at 3 p.m. central; and Auburn hosts LSU at 6 p.m. central.

The complete power rankings are below.

SEC Week 4 Staff Power Rankings

(first-place votes in parenthesis)

1. Georgia (4-0, 1-0) (5) — 83 points (Last week: 1)

2. Alabama (4-0, 1-0) (1) — 79 points (Last week: 2)

3. Tennessee (4-0, 1-0) — 71 points (Last week: 3)

4. Kentucky (4-0, 1-0) — 66 points (Last week: 4)

5. Ole Miss (4-0) — 57 points (Last week: 6)

6. Texas A&M (3-1, 1-0) — 56 points (Last week: 7)

7. Arkansas (3-1, 1-1) — 47 points (Last week: 5)

8. LSU (3-1, 1-0) — 41 points (Last week: 8)

9. Florida (2-2, 0-2) — 37 points (Last week: 9)

10. Mississippi State (3-1, 0-1) — 31 points (Last week: 10)

11. Auburn (3-1, 1-0) — 23 points (Last week: 12)

12. South Carolina (2-2, 0-2) — 18 points (Last week: 11)

13. Vanderbilt (3-2, 0-1) — 11 points (Last week: 13)

14. Missouri (2-2, 0-1) — 10 points (Last week: 14)

