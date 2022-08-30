Skip to main content
Missouri 13th in Fan Nation SEC Preseason Poll

Missouri 13th in Fan Nation SEC Preseason Poll

The staffs of three Fan Nation SEC sites voted on the league rankings heading into Week 1 of the season.

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The staffs of three Fan Nation SEC sites voted on the league rankings heading into Week 1 of the season.

The Alabama Crimson Tide received six of the seven first-place votes in the SEC preseason poll, voted on by the staffs of All Aggies, Mizzou Sports Talk and The Grove Report.

The poll will appear each week during the regular season. Staff members from All Aggies, Mizzou Sports Talk and The Grove Report voted on the rankings like an Associated Press poll, with a first-place vote bringing in 10 points, a second-place vote bringing in nine points, and so on.

The Crimson Tide won the SEC Championship Game last season, beating Georgia in Atlanta. The two teams ended up meeting in the National Championship Game a month later, with the Bulldogs beating the Crimson Tide.

The Aggies came in third in the poll. The Aggies went 8-4 overall and 4-4 in the SEC last year but didn’t play in their bowl game due to a COVID-19 outbreak and season-ending injuries to several players.

Ole Miss came in seventh in the initial poll. The Rebels went 10-3 overall and 6-2 in the SEC last season. They reached the Sugar Bowl last season before losing to Baylor.

Missouri came in 13th in the preseason poll. The Tigers were 6-7 overall and 3-5 in the SEC. The Tigers lost to Army in the Armed Forces Bowl.

The complete poll is below.

SEC Preseason Staff Poll

(first-place votes in parenthesis)

1. Alabama (6) — 97 points

2. Georgia (1) — 92 points

3. Texas A&M — 80 points

4. Arkansas — 76 points

5. Kentucky — 64 points

6. Tennessee — 60 points

7. Ole Miss — 52 points

8. Florida — 51 points

9. LSU — 47 points

10. Mississippi State — 35 points

T11. South Carolina — 27 points

T11. Auburn — 27 points

13. Missouri — 20 points

14. Vanderbilt — seven points

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Tigers News? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

In This Article (1)

Missouri Tigers
Missouri Tigers

Missouri Tigers
Football

Missouri 13th in Fan Nation SEC Preseason Poll

By Matthew Postins
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs wide receiver Smoke Harris (6) breaks the tackle of Mississippi State Bulldogs safety Collin Duncan (19) during the second quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field.
Football

Louisiana Tech Offensive Players to Watch vs. Mizzou

By Matt Galatzan
chad bailey
News

'Experience This W': Mizzou LB Chad Bailey Hyped & Ready for LA Tech

By Zach Dimmitt
Nov 20, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes cornerback Marcus Clarke (28) celebrates with the turnover chain after recovering the fumble of Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Braxton Burmeister (not pictured) during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium.
Football

Miami CB Transfer Marcus Clarke Reportedly Enrolled at Mizzou

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_16735362
News

Missouri CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr. 'Awake' For Louisiana Tech's Offense

By Cole Thompson
Elijah Young
Football

Eliah Drinkwitz Offers Update on Tigers' running back group

By Connor Zimmerlee
Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz talks with quarterback Brady Cook (12) during a preseason practice on August 7, 2022.
Football

Missouri Releases Official Week 1 Depth Chart For Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

By Matt Galatzan
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs receiver Griffin Hebert (5) runs after a catch during the second half against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium.
Football

Missouri Tigers Week 1 Preview: Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

By Matt Galatzan
Brady Cook Missouri Quarterback - Armed Forces Bowl
News

Way-Too-Early Staff Predictions: Arkansas at Missouri

By Mizzou Sports Talk Staff