Game Log: Tigers Basketball Demolishes Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 89-51

Missouri will try to extend its 2022 win streak against Coastal Carolina in the Tigers' sixth game of the season.

The Missouri Tigers are 5-0 under newly hired head coach Dennis Gates, and they'll face another winning team when hey face the 2-1 Coastal Carolina Chants on Friday night. Led by guard D'Moi Hodge and forward Kobe Brown, the Tigers will host the Chants for another home matchup in Columbia, Mo.

Hodge is averaging 17 points per game and Brown leads the Tigers in almost every other category. If Mizzou is going to keep their undefeated streak alive, they Tigers will have to bring their A-game and defend their home court in this late November clash.

Follow along here on MizzouSportsTalk.com for live game updates from the game between the Missouri Tigers and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

Live game updates will appear here after tip-off...

FIRST HALF

-The game will tip-off at 6 p.m. (CT)

-The Tigers are up 7-2 early in the first half.

-F Kobe Brown scores his fourth point to put Mizzou up 12-4

-CCU is making a comeback, Missouri holds just a five-point lead.

- Guard Isiah Mosley has added seven points to Mizzou's effort.

-Mosley's 14 points led Mizzou as the Tigers try to close the half holding the lead.

-The Tigers close the half with a massive 15-point lead. Missouri 45, Coastal Carolina 30

-HALFTIME-

SECOND HALF

_The Tigers maintain a 15-point lead shortly after the break. Missouri 47, Coastal Carolina 32 (H2 17:24)

-F Kobe Brown has poured in 15 points to lead Missouri t a 20-point lead. Missouri 54, Coastal Carolina 34 (H2-15:38)

-Mosley is heating up. The Tigers guard has 19 points as Mizzou takes a 27-point lead. Missouri 70, Coastal Carolina 47 (H2 9:09)

-Three Tigers players have scored over 15 points each in the game.

-Missouri is up big late in the second half over the Chants.

-The Tigers' trio of Brown, Hodge, and Mosley continue to establish itself, as the Mizzou is set to move to 6-0. Missouri 89, Coastal Carolina 49 (H2 0:53)

-Missouri continues to keep its record unblemished in the Tigers' 89-51 stomping of Coastal Carolina.

