Tigers Move Up in Fan Nation SEC Poll

The staffs of three Fan Nation SEC sites voted on the league rankings after Week 1 of the 2022 season.

The Georgia Bulldogs received four of the six first-place votes to remain narrowly ahead of Alabama in the SEC Week 1 poll, voted on by the staffs of All Aggies, Mizzou Sports Talk and The Grove Report.

The poll will appear each week during the regular season. Staff members from All Aggies, Mizzou Sports Talk and The Grove Report voted on the rankings like an Associated Press poll, with a first-place vote bringing in 14 points, a second-place vote bringing in 13 points, and so on.

The SEC had a big week, with 13 of the 14 teams winning games, with one team — Vanderbilt — now 2-0. The two biggest showdowns of the week featured No. 3 Georgia defeated No. 11 Oregon, 49-3, and No. 19 Arkansas defeated No. 23 Cincinnati, 31-24.

Elsewhere, Tennessee defeated Ball State, 59-10; Missouri defeated Louisiana Tech, 52-24; No. 6 Texas A&M defeated Sam Houston, 31-0; No. 21 Ole Miss defeated Troy, 28-10; Florida defeated No. 7 Utah, 29-26; No. 20 Kentucky defeated Miami (OH), 37-13; Auburn defeated Mercer, 42-16; Vanderbilt defeated Elon, 42-31; No. 1 Alabama defeated Utah State, 55-0; Mississippi State defeated Memphis, 49-23; South Carolina defeated Georgia State, 35-14; and LSU lost to Florida State, 24-23.

Georgia received 82 total points and Alabama — which received two first-place votes — had 80 points. That represented a flip. Going into the season, Alabama was No. 1.

Alabama is No. 1 and Georgia is No. 2 in this week’s AP Top 25.

Texas A&M and Arkansas ended up in a tie for third. Florida surged after its win over Utah, as the Gators moved from No. 8 to No. 5.

LSU’s loss hurt the Tigers, as they dropped from No. 9 to No. 13, ahead of only Vanderbilt.

Week 2 games include the hotly anticipated matchup between No. 1 Alabama and Texas on Saturday. There are also some SEC openers. No. 16 Arkansas hosts South Carolina on Saturday, while No. 12 Florida hosts No. 20 Kentucky.

Meanwhile, Vanderbilt hosts No. 23 Wake Forest, Kansas State hosts Missouri, No. 6 Texas A&M hosts Appalachian State, No. 17 Pitt hosts No. 24 Tennessee, No. 2 Georgia hosts Samford, No. 22 Ole Miss hosts Central Arkansas, Auburn hosts San Jose State, LSU hosts Southern and Arizona hosts Mississippi State.

The complete poll is below.

SEC Preseason Staff Poll

(first-place votes in parenthesis)

1. Georgia (1-0) (4) — 82 points (Last week: 2)

2. Alabama (1-0) (2) — 80 points (Last week: 1)

T3. Texas A&M (1-0) — 65 points (Last week: 3)

T4. Arkansas (1-0) — 65 points (Last week: 4)

5. Florida (1-0) — 61 points (Last week: 8)

6. Kentucky (1-0) — 55 points (Last week: 5)

7. Ole Miss (1-0) — 48 points (Last week: 7)

8. Tennessee (1-0) — 44 points (Last week: 6)

9. Mississippi State (1-0) — 35 points (Last week: 10)

10. South Carolina (1-0) — 26 points (Last week: 11)

11. Auburn (1-0) — 23 points (Last week: 12)

12. Missouri (1-0) — 21 points (Last week: 13)

13. LSU (0-1) — 18 points (Last week: 9)

14. Vanderbilt (2-0) — six points (Last week: 14)

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.