Mizzou's Ranking In Fan Nation SEC Poll Revealed

Skip to main content
Mizzou Remains Near Bottom of Fan Nation SEC Poll

Mizzou Remains Near Bottom of Fan Nation SEC Poll

The staffs of three Fan Nation SEC sites voted on the league rankings after Week 2 of the 2022 season.

Madeline Carter/Tribune-USA TODAY NETWORK

The staffs of three Fan Nation SEC sites voted on the league rankings after Week 2 of the 2022 season.

The Georgia Bulldogs received all six first-place votes to remain ahead of Alabama in the SEC Week 2 poll, voted on by the staffs of All Aggies, Mizzou Sports Talk and The Grove Report.

The poll will appear each week during the regular season. Staff members from All Aggies, Mizzou Sports Talk and The Grove Report voted on the rankings like an Associated Press poll, with a first-place vote bringing in 14 points, a second-place vote bringing in 13 points, and so on.

The top six teams in the poll are made up of undefeated teams — Georgia, Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Tennessee and Ole Miss. Texas A&M took a big drop in the poll, falling five spots from last week.

The entire SEC was in action in Week 2. Outside of the conference, the big game was in Austin when future SEC rivals Texas and then-No. 1 Alabama met and the Crimson Tide won, but only by the score of 20-19.

The shocker was in College Station, Texas, where then-No. 6 Texas A&M lost to Appalachian State, 17-14, nearly dropping the Aggies out of the Top 25 altogether.

Within conference action, No. 20 Kentucky went to No. 12 Florida and beat the Gators, 26-16. The other conference game featured No. 16 Arkansas hosting South Carolina, with the Razorbacks winning, 44-30.

Elsewhere, No. 2 Georgia defeated Samford, 33-0; No. 24 Tennessee defeated No. 17 Pitt, 34-27, in overtime; No. 22 Ole Miss defeated Central Arkansas, 59-3; No. 23 Wake Forest defeated Vanderbilt, 45-25; Kansas State 40, Missouri 12; Auburn defeated San Jose State, 24-16; LSU defeated Southern, 65-17; and Mississippi State defeated Arizona, 39-17

In Week 3, newly-minted national No. 1 Georgia opens its SEC slate with a road trip to South Carolina and Mississippi State opens SEC play on the road at LSU.

In non-conference, No. 9 Kentucky hosts Youngstown State, Missouri hosts Abilene Christian, Georgia Tech hosts Ole Miss, Auburn hosts No. 22 Penn State, Vanderbilt travels to Northern Illinois, No. 2 Alabama hosts ULM, No. 10 Arkansas hosts Missouri State, No. 15 Tennessee hosts Akron, No. 18 Florida hosts USF and No. 24 Texas A&M hosts NO. 13 Miami (FL).

The complete poll is below.

SEC Week 2 Staff Poll

(first-place votes in parenthesis)

1. Georgia (2-0) (6) — 84 points (Last week: 1)

2. Alabama (2-0) — 78 points (Last week: 2)

3. Arkansas (2-0) — 71 points (Last week: T3)

4. Kentucky (2-0) — 66 points (Last week: 6)

5. Tennessee (2-0) — 58 points (Last week: 8)

6. Ole Miss (2-0) — 51 points (Last week: 7)

7. Florida (1-1) — 48 points (Last week: 5)

8. Texas A&M (1-1) — 40 points (Last week: T3)

9. Mississippi State (2-0) — 38 points (Last week: 9)

10. Auburn (2-0) — 28 points (Last week: 11)

11. LSU (1-1) — 27 points (Last week: 13)

12. South Carolina (1-1) — 20 points (Last week: 10)

13. Missouri (1-1) — 13 points (Last week: 12)

14. Vanderbilt (2-1) — 8 points (Last week: 14)

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Tigers News? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

In This Article (1)

Missouri Tigers
Missouri Tigers

USATSI_19019095
Football

Mizzou's Ranking In Fan Nation SEC Poll Revealed

By Matthew Postins
Missouri Tigers and New Orleans Saints quarterback Chase Daniel waves to fans during the first half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Faurot Field.
Football

Former Missouri QB Chase Daniel to Join NFL Network as Analyst

By Collier Logan
Dorrel_0387
Football

Missouri Tigers Week 3 Opponent Preview: Abilene Christian Wildcats

By Dylan Seymour
USATSI_19019095
Football

Where Can the Missouri Tigers Find Offense?

By Collier Logan
USATSI_19020951
Football

After Encouraging Season Opener, Tigers Take Big Step Back in 40-12 Kansas State Loss

By Connor Zimmerlee
Eli Drinkwitz
Football

Game Recap: Missouri Falls at Kansas State

By Collier Logan
USATSI_19019205
Football

Ugly Performance Sees Missouri Suffer 40-12 Blowout Loss to Kansas State: Tigers Notebook

By Connor Zimmerlee
USATSI_16875209
Football

Halftime Thoughts: Missouri Trails Kansas State 20-3 After First Half

By Collier Logan
Eli Drinkwitz
Football

Missouri at Kansas State Enters Weather Delay: Set to Resume Play at 1:10 PM

By Connor Zimmerlee