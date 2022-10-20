Skip to main content

Vanderbilt Defensive Players to Watch vs Missouri in Week 8

Here are the Commodores' key defenders that the Missouri Tigers need to account for this Saturday.

Homecoming festivities are in full swing on Missouri's campus as the Tigers prepare to host Vanderbilt on Saturday. The Commodores pose an invaluable opportunity for the Tigers to get their first conference win, and that's something they've been dying to obtain.

To do that, though, they'll have to score some points, and Mizzou's struggled on that front thus far in 2022. Vanderbilt's given up 50-plus points in each of their last three games, but they've still got some talented tacklers on their roster. Here are the Commodores that Missouri will have to be careful of in Week 8...

LB Anfernee Orji

2022 Stats: 71 total tkls/1 FR, 1 TD

Orji is far and away the center of this defense. He leads the team in tackles with 71, and the next closest Commodore is about 40 wrap-ups behind him. The senior is a run-stopping machine, and while he doesn't possess elite pass-rushing skills, he can still make an impact in the backfield.

The linebacker also has an undeniable nose for the ball, having posted a fumble recovery touchdown this year already. That's his only takeaway of 2022, but there's another linebacker creating chaos in the turnover department in addition to Orji.

LB De'Rickey Wright

2022 Stats: 29 total tkls/4 passes defended/ 3 INTs

Wright has been an absolute turnover machine this year. Despite the 'Dores' defensive woes, Wright's picked off three throws so far, which has him tied for tenth most in the country, and he's also batted down four passes this year. 

Unfortunately for Vandy, those three picks are also the team's only interceptions all season. Needless to say, teams have found plenty of ways to take advantage of the Commodores' inability to cover. 

Still, Wright can cause problems with his 6-foot-4 frame, which gives him the length to get his hands on passes that other mid-level defenders can't. Tigers quarterback Brady Cook will have to be aware of Wright's location at all times and avoid any errant throws.

DL Christian James

2022 Stats: 17 total tkls/ 2 sacks

The Commodores don't really get much pressure on the quarterback, but when they do, James is usually the force behind it. The senior from Memphis, Tenn. is one of the most veteran players on the Vanderbilt defense and is a leader for the front line. Although they've had trouble in the past few weeks, James was still able to record a sack in the Commodores' last game against No. 1 Georgia.

The Tigers' offensive line has had struggles of their own this year, and they'll need to give Cook time to throw in this one. Putting a lid on James and the rest of the hand-down linemen will go a long way toward keeping Mizzou's offense rolling.

