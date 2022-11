Week 13 SEC Fan Nation Football Staff Predictions

The staffs of three Fan Nation SEC sites provide their game predictions for Week 13 of the college football season.

The Missouri Tigers will host Arkansas on Friday.

Predictions for that game will come out later this week. But what about the rest of the SEC?

Staff members from All Aggies, Mizzou Sports Talk and The Grove Report provide their predictions for the rest of the SEC games this week.

Thursday’s Game

Mississippi State at Ole Miss, 6 p.m. central, ESPN

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: I did this game about a dozen years ago in Oxford. Loved the experience. Love The Grove. Wish Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin and Mississippi State coach Mike Leach had been coaching that day. That game would have been more fun. Here’s hoping Kiffin is still at Ole Miss after this week. Ole Miss 37, Mississippi State 34

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Is this it? The last time the Magnolia State has two of college football's profound characters grace us on Thanksgiving? Will Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin return to Sweet Home Alabama as Nick Saban's new enemy? Yes to all of it, but the Rebels end their season with a win at home, saying goodbye to the Lane Train in fashion. Ole Miss 38, Mississippi State 35

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: One of college football's best rivalries is renewed once again as Mississippi State hits the road to take on Ole Miss in the Egg Bowl. All that's really at stake here is bragging rights and bowl placement, but a win over a rival is always a big deal. With rumors swirling of coach Lane Kiffin leaving Ole Miss for Auburn as soon as Friday, give me Mississippi State in an upset on Thanksgiving. Mississippi State 31, Ole Miss 24

Friday’s Games

Florida at Florida State, 6:30 p.m. central, ABC

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: Wouldn’t it be funny if Florida won this game by blocking a Florida State extra point? I mean that would be the perfect bookend for the Seminoles’ season, right? Florida 31, Florida State 28

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Outside of the second-half collapse against NC State, Florida State has actually been one of the more consistent programs in the ACC. Florida, meanwhile, is the definition of hot and cold as a team. FSU wins by 10. Florida State 34, Florida 24

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: Florida State is rounding into form as the season comes to a close while you never know which Florida team you will get. I don't fully trust Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson to put together a consistent performance against Florida State, as Florida State will make his life difficult en route to a comfortable victory. Florida State 35, Florida 20

Saturday’s Games

Georgia Tech at Georgia, 11 a.m. central, ESPN

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: Georgia Tech needs this more than Georgia, but the Yellow Jackets aren’t getting it. Georgia 52, Georgia Tech 17

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: I love the grit of Georgia Tech. That's about as nice as I'll be heading into Athens. At least it's nicer than the Bulldogs. Georgia 52, Georgia Tech 3

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: Georgia is seemingly cruising to another undefeated season and College Football Playoff berth, which Georgia Tech likely will not derail. Georgia should dispatch Georgia Tech fairly easily in this one. Georgia 56, Georgia Tech 10

South Carolina at Clemson, 11 a.m. central, ABC

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: Watch South Carolina screw up Clemson’s outside shot at a playoff. South Carolina 28, Clemson 27

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: If the game was in Williams-Brice Stadium, I'd take the Gamecocks. Instead, this turns into a nailbiter, but the Tigers prevail with a late touchdown pass from Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, keeping their playoff chances alive for another week. Clemson 34, South Carolina 27

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: If the South Carolina that whopped Tennessee shows up, it can handle Clemson. However, if the Missouri version shows up, this could be a long game for the Gamecocks. That being said, give me South Carolina in a huge upset that brings even more chaos to the College Football Playoff picture. South Carolina 31, Clemson 27

Louisville at Kentucky, 2 p.m. central, SEC Network

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: Not 100 percent sure I would have extended Mike Stoops after this season. Good by Kentucky standards but could have been so much better. Kentucky 31, Louisville 27

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Louisville is ranked for the first time this season. All that will change Saturday night after being humbled by a road trip to Lexington. The Wildcats end their season on the right note at home. Kentucky 31, Louisville 20

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: While Louisville is a Top 25 team, Kentucky is a 3-point favorite at home this Saturday. I can't tell which team I trust more as both have been wildly inconsistent this season. I'll lean in favor of home-field advantage as Kentucky pulls out a narrow win. Kentucky 34, Louisville 31

Auburn at Alabama, 2:30 p.m. central, CBS

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: This shouldn’t be that close, honestly. But it’s the Iron Bowl, so it probably will be. Alabama 37, Auburn 27

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Auburn interim coach Carnell Williams should be handed the job if he beats Alabama coach Nick Saban. He would be 3-1 as head coach and would have helped the Tigers become bowl eligible after being left for dead at the start of November. Unfortunately, it's Alabama, which hasn't finished with less than 10 regular season wins since 2007. It's the end of the road for Auburn, and likely Williams' head coaching chances at his alma mater. Alabama 41, Auburn 13

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: A win for Auburn means bowl eligibility while Alabama would like to end the season on a high note and stop Auburn from doing so. With coaching rumors swirling, and Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin supposedly on his way to the Tigers, Alabama will leave no doubt on Saturday in what could be a blowout win. Alabama 42, Auburn 24

LSU at Texas A&M, 6 p.m. central, ESPN

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: If you had Texas A&M doesn’t go to a bowl game in 2022 on your bingo card, you need to place some bets in Vegas now. Look — this isn’t the recruiting class’ fault. Jimbo Fisher did a great job there. But they weren’t going to help the program this year. This is all about the quarterback position. The Aggies don’t have one and that’s their biggest problem to solve in 2023. LSU 36, Texas A&M 21

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Is all forgiven with a win in Aggieland? Can playing the role of spoiler change the outlook on Texas A&M's future with coach Jimbo Fisher? No. And betting against a team that's averaging nearly 200 yards on the ground, and 5.1 yards per carry over its last three conference games isn't wise. After all, Texas A&M's run defense still is Texas A&M's run defense. LSU 34, Texas A&M 20

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: LSU comes into this one with an outside shot at the College Football Playoff while Texas A&M limps in, hoping to end the season on any semblance of a positive note. However, I do not trust Texas A&M in this one at all, regardless of how close they usually play LSU. Give me LSU to pull away in the second half of this one. LSU 42, Texas A&M 21

Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 6:30 p.m. central, SEC Network

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: I would love nothing more than for Vandy to win this game. Tennessee 37, Vanderbilt 24

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: An upset!?!? In terms of beating the spread, yes. Congrats Vandy. Oh, the game? Sorry. No chance even without Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker. Tennessee 41, Vanderbilt 31

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: Vanderbilt is on a bit of a mini-hot streak in SEC play, but that will end against a Tennessee team looking to bounce back from a big loss to South Carolina. Give me Tennessee in a blowout that is never remotely close. Tennessee 63, Vanderbilt 20

Hey Tiger fans! Want to catch Mizzou live? Get your Tigers game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Tigers News? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.