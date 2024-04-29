Missouri Alumnus Peter Malnati Competes in Zurich Classic: The Buzz, April 29, 2024
Missouri alumnus Peter Malnati competed in the PGA Tour’s 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans over the weekend with partner Russell Knox at TPC Louisiana Golf Club.
The duo tied for 19th place alongside four other pairs, Zach Johnson/Ryan Palmer, Luke List/Henrik Norlander, and Chandler Phillips/Jacob Bridgeman with a -19 total.
During the event, Malnati and Knox tied for third in Eagles with a 1.00, tied for 14th in Birdies with 25.00, tied for 32nd in Pars with 38.00, and tied for 35th in Bogeys with an 8.00.
Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry took home the trophy on Sunday afternoon with a -25 total.
Today’s Schedule:
Softball: No. 18 Mississippi State at No. 14 Missouri. 6 p.m. CT. SEC Network. Live Video. Live Stats.
Tigers Results:
Softball: Missouri 4, Mississippi State 1.
Did You Notice?
- Former Missouri forward Michael Porter Jr., and the Denver Nuggets suffered their first loss of the playoffs to the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night 119-108. Porter recorded 27 points, 11 rebounds and an assist in 40 minutes on the court. The Nuggets currently hold a 3-1 lead in the series.
- Missouri men’s wrestler Cam Steed competed in the 2024 US Open on Saturday. The redshirt freshman finished in third place in the 74kg freestyle bracket.
- Former Tigers pitcher Tanner Houck started on the mound on Sunday night in the Red Sox’s 5-4 win over the Chicago Cubs. In his 6.2 inning outing, he allowed four hits, one run (earned), and struck out nine batters.
Countdown to Missouri’s football season opener:
124 days.
Special Media:
Check out our…
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @MizzouCentralFN
- Facebook: MizzouCentral
- YouTube
- Newsletter