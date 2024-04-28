Big Fourth Inning Propels Missouri Softball to Series Victory over Mississippi State
On a celebratory day in Mizzou Softball Stadium, No. 14 Missouri softball gave its fans extra reason to do more of it.
With Senior Day festivities aplenty, the Tigers took down No. 18 Mississippi State 4-1 to pick up a series victory in their final home series of the regular season.
The home team struck first courtesy of a freshman. Abby Hay's chopper to third base was good enough to score Jenna Laird from third.
The early jolt helped, but Missouri was propelled heavily by a three-run fourth inning, which featured a pinch-hit, two-RBI single by Katie Chester and an RBI single by Jenna Laird.
The Tigers also saw their starting pitcher dominate for the second game in a row. Cierra Harrison was cruising for most of the afternoon, allowing only three hits in five and one-thirds innings of work. She also received a good bit of help from her defense, which included a diving stop at third by Kara Daly and a running catch in right field by Kayley Lenger.
Harrison didn't allow multiple base runners until the top of the sixth inning, which is when Missouri found itself in the most trouble. As rain started peppering Columbia, the Tigers started to let the lead slip away. The Bulldogs loaded the bases with two outs, prompting Larissa Anderson to bring in Marissa McCann from the bullpen.
The dam broke a smidge -- MSU scored on a half-swing ground ball by Ella Wesolowski -- but McCann induced a groundout by Paige Cook in the next at-bat. The next half-inning, Taylor Pannell allowed runners on second and third base, but she struck out Nadia Barbary looking to end the game.
The save marked Pannell's 11th of the season, extending her national lead in the category. The win also gave Harrison her 13th of the season
The Tigers will be back in action on Monday for their final home game of the regular season.