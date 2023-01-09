Florida DB Tre'Vez Johnson Commits to Mizzou

The Tigers landed their second transfer commitment of the day on Sunday

Missouri Tigers head coach Eliah Drinkwitz teased a 'daily double' on Sunday afternoon.

And shortly after that, the reference became clear, when former Florida defensive back Tre'Vez Johnson committed to Missouri, becoming the second transfer commit of the day for the Tigers alongside offensive lineman Marcellus Johnson.

A former 4-star recruit in the 2020 class for the Gators, Johnson is now the fourth player to commit to the Tigers via the transfer portal, alongside Oklahoma wide receiver Theo Wease, the aforementioned Marcellus Johnson, and Northwestern defensive lineman, Austin Firestone.

Johnson was a key player for the Gators over the last three seasons, playing in 29 games, making 64 tackles, seven tackles for loss, three interceptions, and one sack, with six passes, defended, and two fumble recoveries.

Last season, he played in all 12 regular season games for the Gators before entering the transfer portal before the bowl game.

Alongside Kris Abrams-Draine and Jaylon Carlies, who both return to the Tigers despite NFL Draft consideration, the Tigers should boast one of the better secondaries in the SEC East in 2024.

He could also factor into the replacement of former Tigers safety Martez Manuel, who entered the Draft himself at the end of the season.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Hey Tiger fans! Want to catch Mizzou live? Get your Tigers game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Tigers? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here

Want even more Missouri Tigers News? Check out the SI.com team page here