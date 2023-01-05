Skip to main content

No. 20 Mizzou Falls to No. 13 Arkansas 74-68

The Tigers winning streak came to an end on Wednesday night.

The Missouri Tigers entered their Wednesday night matchup with the No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks in Fayetteville, looking for their third straight victory over a ranked team, after knocking off No. 16 Illinois and No. 19 Kentucky in back-to-back games.

Unfortunately for the Tigers, it wasn't to be, however, with the Razorbacks escaping Bud Walton arena with a 74-68 win. 

And for the Tigers, it was the slow start offensively in the first half that would eventually be their undoing, as Mizzou shot less than 40 percent from the field in the first 20 minutes. 

In the second half, the Tigers were able to pick things up, but by then, despite forcing Arkansas into 17 turnovers, they were unable to overcome the Razorbacks' interior superiority. 

Arkansas finished the game by dominating the boards by a 40-23 margin. 

Meanwhile, Ricky Council IV poured in 25 points for Arkansas, while Davonte Davis added 10 points, and Joseph Pinion finished with 13 points off of the bench. 

On the other end, the Tigers were led by Kobe Brown and Nick Honor, who had 11 and 12 points respectively, while Sean East adding 13 off of the bench. 

Following their matchup with the Razorbacks, the Tigers will now return home for a matchup with the Vanderbilt Commodores in Columbia on Saturday.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Hey Tiger fans! Want to catch Mizzou live? Get your Tigers game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Tigers? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here

Want even more Missouri Tigers News? Check out the SI.com team page here

USATSI_19725386
News

No. 20 Mizzou Falls to No. 13 Arkansas 74-68

By Matt Galatzan
USATSI_19689341
Basketball

Missouri's Second Half Collapse Leads to 74-68 Arkansas Loss: Live Game Log

By Connor Zimmerlee
kirby-moore
Football

Mizzou Hiring Fresno State's Kirby Moore as Next Offensive Coordinator

By Zach Dimmitt
Defensive End Missouri Tigers
News

Mizzou DL Trajan Jeffcoat Returning For 2023

By Matt Galatzan
USATSI_19689535
Basketball

Missouri Tigers vs. Arkansas Razorbacks: Preview, How to Watch & Betting Odds

By Connor Zimmerlee
USATSI_19675078
Football

Does Brady Cook's Shoulder Injury Change Missouri's QB Approach?

By Cole Thompson
kobe brown 34
Basketball

Mizzou Rises into AP Top 25 After Win vs. Kentucky

By Zach Dimmitt
Darius Robinson
News

Mizzou DL Darius Robinson Announces 2023 Return

By Matt Galatzan
USATSI_5038048
News

Ex Mizzou 'Hero' QB Blaine Gabbert Saved Family in Helicopter Crash

By Matt Galatzan