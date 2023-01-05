No. 20 Mizzou Falls to No. 13 Arkansas 74-68

The Tigers winning streak came to an end on Wednesday night.

The Missouri Tigers entered their Wednesday night matchup with the No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks in Fayetteville, looking for their third straight victory over a ranked team, after knocking off No. 16 Illinois and No. 19 Kentucky in back-to-back games.

Unfortunately for the Tigers, it wasn't to be, however, with the Razorbacks escaping Bud Walton arena with a 74-68 win.

And for the Tigers, it was the slow start offensively in the first half that would eventually be their undoing, as Mizzou shot less than 40 percent from the field in the first 20 minutes.

In the second half, the Tigers were able to pick things up, but by then, despite forcing Arkansas into 17 turnovers, they were unable to overcome the Razorbacks' interior superiority.

Arkansas finished the game by dominating the boards by a 40-23 margin.

Meanwhile, Ricky Council IV poured in 25 points for Arkansas, while Davonte Davis added 10 points, and Joseph Pinion finished with 13 points off of the bench.

On the other end, the Tigers were led by Kobe Brown and Nick Honor, who had 11 and 12 points respectively, while Sean East adding 13 off of the bench.

Following their matchup with the Razorbacks, the Tigers will now return home for a matchup with the Vanderbilt Commodores in Columbia on Saturday.

