Top-Five JUCO Prospect Curt Lewis Commits to Missouri

A 6-5 guard out of John A. Logan College marks the fifth recruit in an already high-ranking 2023 recruiting class for Missouri.

Missouri Tigers coach Dennis Gates has done it again.

Curt Lewis, the No. 3 JUCO prospect for the class of 2023 is set to become a Tiger.

Lewis — who still has two years of eligibility left — is a standout guard, averaging a team-high 14.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game with the Volunteers. His commitment will make this his first and only year with John A. Logan.

The announcement came Monday morning when Lewis made his official announcement via Twitter.

The 6-5 guard — a recent transfer to John A. Logan College — now joins four other Missouri recruits in the class.

Jordan Butler, Anthony Robinson II and Trent Pierce have all signed their official letters of intent, while preferred walk-on Danny Stephens and soon-to-be Lewis have yet to do so, but all five players are a part of Gates’ newest recruiting class.

There is no question to the culture change that Gates has brought to Missouri, even in year one. Despite a below-par week for the team, the Tigers have shown large improvements in their energy and play style — which helped them to a 13-2 start to the season.

As the Tigers continue to navigate their first year with the new head coach, the question of consistency remains in the air. For Gates’ team, that means hitting shots and playing solid defense on the court, especially against a tough SEC conference.

Off the court, that responsibility falls on Gates himself, and his ability to sell his team and his vision for Missouri to future players, and in the short time that he has been with the team, it seems that he has done just that — already notching five recruits with Lewis and a top-20 recruiting class.

You can follow Matt Guzman on Twitter @mattgzman

