Skip to main content

Missouri To Honor Mike Leach With Special Helmet Decal in Gasparilla Bowl

The Missouri Tigers will honor the late Mike Leach with a special helmet decal vs. Wake Forest in the Gasparilla Bowl on Friday.

Earlier this month, the college football world was devastated by the death of Mississippi State, and former Texas Tech head coach, Mike Leach, who passed away at the age of 61.

And in their own way, the Missouri Tigers intend to honor Leach and the legacy he left on the game, by wearing a special helmet decal during their Gasparilla Bowl matchup against Wake Forest on Friday.

The decal, which will be worn on the back of their helmets, reads 'MIKE' in honor of Leach, with a pirate cowbell replacing the 'I'.

Missouri head football coach Eliah Drinkwitz voiced his condolences for the Leach family on Twitter following his death, stating the impact Leach had on the college game.

"Heartbroken by the passing of Coach Leach, my prayers are for his family, and team during this time," Drinkwitz said. "A true giant in our game."

Former Mizzou coach Gary Pinkel also sent his thoughts and prayers to the Leach family and remembered Leach's enormous impact on the offensive side of college football.

"I am so saddened by the news about Coach Leach," Pinkel said in a tweet. "He had such a unique personality and I enjoyed being around him. I really admired his concepts and feel like he was one of the more influential offensive minds in all of football in the modern era. We are praying for comfort and peace for Coach Leach's family and loved ones, and everyone at Mississippi State. Rest in peace, Coach."

Leach was a pioneer on the offensive side of the football and was known for his innovations in the 'air raid' offense.

He was also the winningest coach in the history of Texas Tech Football.

Leach is survived by his wife, Sharon; children Janeen, Kim, Cody and Kiersten; and three grandchildren.

The Tigers and Demon Decons will kick off at 5:30 pm. 

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Hey Tiger fans! Want to catch Mizzou live? Get your Tigers game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Tigers? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here

Want even more Missouri Tigers News? Check out the SI.com team page here

GettyImages-90975707
News

Missouri To Honor Mike Leach With Special Helmet Decal in Gasparilla Bowl

By Matt Galatzan
USATSI_19672067
Basketball

Mizzou Decimates No. 16 Illinois Behind 31 from Kobe Brown

By Zach Dimmitt
Lovett UGA
Football

Former Tigers WR Dominic Lovett Transfers to Georgia

By Connor Zimmerlee
Eliah Drinkwitz
Football

Eliah Drinkwitz Emphasizes Missouri's Desire to Keep Local Talent In-State

By Connor Zimmerlee
gabarri johnson 4
Football

New Mizzou QB Gabarri Johnson 'A Born Leader,' Says Eli Drinkwitz

By Zach Dimmitt
tauskie dove 45432
News

Mizzou WR Tauskie Dove Enters Transfer Portal

By Matt Galatzan
Triston Newson 1
Football

Missouri Tigers 2023 Early Signing Day Wrap: Who Makes Early Impact on Defense?

By Connor Zimmerlee
FOBTirHWQAEAcN1
Football

Missouri Tigers 2023 Early Signing Day Wrap Up: Which Offensive Newcomers Could Play Early?

By Collier Logan
gabarri johnson 4
Football

QB Gabarri Johnson Signs Letter of Intent with Missouri Tigers

By Zach Dimmitt