Mizzou's Eli Drinkwitz Looking For QB to 'Prove' Starter Mentality

Eli Drinkwitz isn't ready to name Missouri's next starting quarterback, but he has a plan in motion.

The only thing that might entice Missouri fans more than Eli Drinkwitz's decision at quarterback is his shoe collection. Don't worry, he's not leading the charge in the number of kicks found among head coaches at the FBS level.

"I know [Virginia's] Tony Elliott probably does," Drinkwitz chuckled Monday at SEC Media Days. "I’ve seen his collection before."

The third-year coach will make a change at quarterback for the first time since being hired from Appalachian State. Two-year starter Connor Bazelak elected to transfer to Indiana this offseason after a mixed campaign in Columbia. Now, there's a hole at the game's most important position.

Last season, the Tigers could get away with inconsistent play at the position. Mizzou often focused on its rushing attack behind the legs of star runner Tyler Badie. This year, the running back room will be new with Badie's departure to the pros.

Four candidates will have the chance to make their mark over the next month in hopes of becoming the starter in Week 1 against Louisiana Tech. The betting favorite might be former Southern Miss starter Jack Abraham largely due to his experience.

"He’s benefited from the opportunity for us to have individual skill development, which was passed by the NCAA this summer, so we’ve been able to watch him and coach him on timing of routes, execution of handoffs and things like that," Drinkwitz said. "He appears healthy. Looks to be healthy, ready to go for fall camp."

Abraham appeared in 27 games for the Golden Eagles, throwing for 7,067 yards and scoring 39 total touchdowns. Before that, he played at Northwest Mississippi Community College where he threw for 2,949 yards and 23 touchdowns after electing to transfer from Louisiana Tech.

"He’s got a lot of wisdom," Drinkwitz said of the seventh-year senior. "He’s had a lot of experience playing college football. He understands the process of being in a quarterback battle.

"Those are the intangibles, those are the things that when he decided to ultimately choose the University of Missouri, we knew those were known quantities coming in."

Drinkwitz said that most of what he knows of Abraham's potential relies on tape rather than practice reps. That isn't the same for Brady Cook and Tyler Macon, both of whom have taken starter reps in his offense.

Macon started in place of the injured Bazelak in a 43-6 loss to Georgia and struggled with consistency, going six of 13 passing for 74 yards and tacking on another 42 yards with his legs. Cook started in the Tigers' 24-22 loss against Army in the Armed Forces Bowl. He ended up throwing for 238 yards and one touchdown while adding another with a 30-yard touchdown run.

Sam Horn remains the wild card in all of the madness at the position. A standout at both quarterback and starting pitcher coming from Collins Hill High School in Suwanee, Ga., Horn continues to wait to hear his name called in the 2022 MLB Draft.

Through the first 10 rounds, teams have passed on the two-sport talent. Drinkwitz said that anything is possible, but the decision of Horn's future comes from his representation and family.

"They know what their plan is, what their worth is," Drinkwitz said. "They’re waiting to see if somebody wants to maybe meet that."

Although a starter has yet to be named, the plan of how practices will conduct is in motion. Some passers will work with the first-team offense regularly while others will be sprinkled in from time to time while taking reps on the second team.

This doesn't mean because a player on sees reps with the 2s that Drinkwitz is eliminating them from the race to QB1, either.

“You can prove you’re the starting quarterback by working with the 3s and earning your opportunity," said Drinkwitz. "It’s not always about stats; it’s about decision-making and getting your group into the end zone.”

