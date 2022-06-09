Could Jack Abraham Be Missouri's Best Bet At QB Week 1?

After playing with five different college programs, Jack Abraham might provide the best bet for the Tigers early

It's usually hard to imagine a walk-on quarterback waltzing his way into the starting role on a new roster in college football's toughest conference. Jack Abraham isn't your average walk-on at Missouri.

He's entering his seventh collegiate season. He's played in five different offenses and been a starter with two different programs. Perhaps fans know his high school teammate — Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf — a tad more.

All that's fine. Not everyone should know Abraham's name after the constant change of scenery and brief stints at certain programs. Eli Drinkwitz knows all about the former South Miss gunslinger.

Abraham starting Week 1 for the Tigers over Louisiana Tech shouldn't be a far-fetched idea. One should actually consider him as perhaps the favorite because of his experience.

With Connor Bazelak off to Indiana, the Tigers are in need of their next starting quarterback. Drinkwitz has seen the potential of both Brady Cook and Tyler Macon for the past year. He also has live reps of them in games to factor into his decision on where the team is headed.

Macon often was used in a clean-up role late in games, but he did record a start against Georgia in November. He struggled with consistency in passing, going 6 of 13 for 74 yards while tacking on another 42 with his legs. Cook, who started in the team's 24-22 loss against Army in the Armed Forces Bowl, look more content running the offense, throwing 238 yards and one touchdown while adding another score with a 30-yard touchdown run.

Is that enough for Drinkwitz to feel content? It shouldn't. The verdict for now still is out on incumbent freshman Sam Horn, who is expected to a high draft pick in the 2022 MLB Draft next month. If selected inside the top 100, discussions will be had on what he should do next.

For Abraham, it's the final countdown. A medical redshirt gave him one more year to prove he's a competent quarterback in college at 24-years-old. The experience and lack of reps in Columbia give him the best chance to start for a program in the SEC.

It's not as if Abraham isn't worthy of consideration for first-team reps. He enjoyed a stellar three-year career at Southern Miss from 2018 to 20. He threw for 7,067 yards and 41 touchdowns in 27 games. Abraham is also just the third Golden Eagle quarterback to throw for 3,000-yards a single season with 3,496 yards in 2019.

Injuries have hampered Abraham's production in the past two seasons. He threw for 1,224 yards and seven touchdowns in five games in 2020 before suffering a concussion in October against Rice. After transferring to Mississippi State, Abraham never saw the field after suffering another concussion and a facial injury in an accident prior to the start of camp.

So, why Abraham for the SEC East club? Missouri needs stability early. This doesn't mean that the Tigers could have a midseason switch, but veteran leadership could set the tone of a pivotal year in the Drinkwitz era.

Starting the season off right is essential. The Tigers open the season against Abraham's former roster with new coach Sonny Cumbie leading the charge. They then face a surging Kansas State and potential sleeper Auburn roster before going toe to toe with Georgia in early October.

If Abraham picks up the playbook in the summer, perhaps the Tigers are 4-0 when the national champions head to Faurot Field. If all three passers struggle, is that the nail in the coffin for Drink and Co.?

Much like its quarterback position, Missouri is the wild card of the SEC. It could finish with 10 wins or be on the verge of sitting in the cellar with Vanderbilt. Which version of the Tigers take the field come Sept. 3?

All that's based on quarterback play. There are plenty of reps from Abraham in a different offense. Maybe that's enough for Drinkwitz to be content for Week 1.

