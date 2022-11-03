Missouri Tigers Sign DC Blake Baker to Contract Extension

The Missouri Tigers are not going to let their star defensive coordinator go anywhere anytime soon.

The Missouri Tigers have been on a hot streak over the last couple of weeks, winning back-to-back SEC games over South Carolina and Vanderbilt, thanks in large part to their impressive defense.

And as a result of that success, as well as the consistency shown in the unit throughout the entire season, the Missouri Tigers have now awarded their up-and-coming star defensive coordinator, Blake Baker, with a contract extension, per an announcement from head coach Eliah Drinkwitz.

The extension will keep Baker in Columbia through the 2025 season.

"I am honored by the trust Coach Drinkwitz has placed in me and I look forward to continuing to contribute to making our team better," Baker said. "Make no mistake about it, this is a reflection of the hard work of our defensive staff and most importantly, our players. We have a resilient group, and it doesn't matter where the ball is put down, they step up and play hard. My family and I love Columbia and we look forward to the years ahead."

Under Baker's leadership this season, the Tigers defense currently ranks sixth in the SEC in scoring defense (No. 30 Nationally), fourth in rush defense (No. 27 nationally), fifth in pass defense (No. 28 nationally), and third in total defense (No. 19 nationally.

And Drinkwitz couldn't be more excited about keeping Baker right where he is.

"We're really excited about not only Blake but the rest of our defensive staff," Drinkwitz said. "He has done a really good job utilizing our scheme and playing well together and making some great calls at the right times. I appreciate our administration and our athletic department and Board of Curators for investing in our program and we are looking forward to Coach Baker being our defensive coordinator for a long time."

The newly extended Baker and the Tigers will take on the Kentucky Wildcats at 11 am in Columbia.

