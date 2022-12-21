Missouri Signs WR Joshua Manning to Letter of Intent

Eliah Drinkwitz has landed a potential impact player at the wide receiver position for the second year in a row.

Lee's Summit (MO) wide receiver Josh Manning, who is one of the top prospects in the state regardless of position, has signed with the Missouri Tigers.

Manning chose the Tigers over Kansas State, Iowa State, Nebraska, and many other Power 5 offers, including Arkansas, Iowa State, Notre Dame, Stanford, California, Colorado, Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Michigan Stae, Minnesota, Northwestern, Vanderbilt and Washington.

A true deep threat with track-star-type speed, Manning is a three-sport athlete in football, basketball, and track and field.

As a junior, Manning finished second in the Missouri Class 5 state championships in both long jump and triple jump, while running an 11.15 100-meter dash and a 22.21 200-meter dash.

As a senior, Manning fished the year with 63 catches for 844 yards and 14 touchdowns.

In his junior season, he had 69 catches for 900 yards and 11 touchdowns and ran the ball 13 times for 68 yards. He was also a threat on special teams, averaging 42 yards on seven kick returns, with an 85-yard touchdown to his name.

He is also now the sixth offensive commitment of the class, with four of the other five coming at skill positions, and the other, Gabarri Johnson, a quarterback.

