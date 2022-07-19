Is Highly Rated QB Commit Sam Horn Mizzou Bound?

Horn making his way to campus is big for both Tigers' football and baseball.

After a months-long scare, the Missouri Tigers appear to be getting one of their best recruits from their 2022 class on campus, with quarterback Sam Horn still on the board in the 2022 MLB Draft well into day three.

Horn was a coveted recruit in the 2022 class and a big get for coach Eli Drinkwitz and his staff. He was one of the best quarterbacks of the cycle and as a two-sport athlete was also receiving draft buzz from MLB organizations as a pitcher.

However, as the draft is well past the 10th round at this point, it's a safe bet that Horn will indeed head to Missouri ahead of the 2022 season.

Horn is the 76th ranked prospect in the 2022 draft, per MLB.com, and him still being on the board this late in the draft process bodes well for the Tigers.

This development is major news for the Tigers, as Drinkwitz has yet to name a starting quarterback and has stated that Horn will have a shot at winning the job, should he make it to campus.

One look at Horn's high school stats and it is clear to see just why he so was so heavily recruited, having received offers from fellow SEC schools such as Florida and Tennessee.

In his 2020 season Horn would throw for 3,910 yards with 41 touchdowns to 14 interceptions, showcasing an elite arm that, if it translates to the college level, will be huge for the Tigers.

This is also a big win for the Tigers baseball program. If Horn plays both at Missouri they will receive a dynamite arm for their pitching staff, one that could help them finally get over the hump and back into the NCAA Tournament.

