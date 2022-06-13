Mizzou 2022 Opponent Preview: Kansas State Wildcats

Week 2 will see the Missouri Tigers take on their first road challenge when they travel to Manhattan, KS to take on Kansas State in a matchup that could be very telling for the Tigers in 2022. K

Kansas State chalked up an 8-5 record in 2021 and closed the season on a high note, dismantling LSU 42-20 in the Texas Bowl. The Wildcats had the third-best defense in the Big 12 last season and the arrival of ex-Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez will make them a formidable opponent for Mizzou in early September.

Martinez will be the new man under center for K-State, but the Wildcats won’t be the only ones with a new huddle caller as Missouri will replace quarterback Connor Bazelak going into 2022. It’s still unclear who the Tigers’ starter will be. Brady Cook and Tyler Macon both took snaps last season, and head coach Eliah Dinkwitz has stated he wants to give star recruit Sam Horn a fair shot at the job as well.

K-State was ninth in the Big 12 offensively but scored over 30 points seven times last season. Even with a strong defensive performance, Mizzou will have to put up some points to take home their first road victory of the season.

Winning the field position battle will be key, due to Kansas State’s mediocre red zone, defense and the Tigers will need to come away with touchdowns, not field goals when they get into striking distance. If the Tigers’ inexperienced quarterbacks can manage the ball, it will put Mizzou in a good position to take home the W on Sep. 10.

Kansas State Wildcats

2021 Record: 8-5 (4-5 Big 12)

Head coach: Chris Kleiman

Kleiman is 20-16 in three years as the Kansas State head coach

Offensive set: Spread

Defensive set: 3-3-5

Returning starters on offense: 5

Defensively, Missouri will have their hands full as Wildcat quarterback Martinez will have a talented receiver room to work with. Martinez is also a proven runner, who can hurt defenses with his legs just as much as he can with his arm. Tigers defensive ends Trajan Jeffcoat and Isaiah McGuire will be counted on to contain the shifty dual-threat QB. Mizzou’s secondary should hold up as well, anchored by cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine. The focus will be on checking Martinez and preventing breakdowns in long scrambles. Projected offensive starters:

QB Adrian Martinez

RB Deuce Vaughan

FB Ben Sinnott

WR Malik Knowles

WR Phillip Brooks

TE Sammy Wheeler

LT Cooper Beebe

LG KT Leveston

C Hadley Panzer

RG Taylor Poitier

RT Christian Duffie

Returning starters on defense: 7

Whichever quarterback takes the field in Week 2 should have the benefit of facing a just-OK Kansas State pass defense. The Wildcats were ranked 44th in the FBS for pass defense and lost their best defensive back, safety Russ yeast, who led the team in interceptions and pass deflections last year. Tigers fans will see a familiar face in the Wildcats’ secondary, as former Tiger cornerback Shawn Robinson transferred to Kansas State this spring.

The Tigers will have to capitalize in the red zone as Kansas State was one of the worst teams in the country at defending inside the 20-yard line. They were 123rd in red-zone defense last season and gave up touchdowns 68% of the time. Mizzou’s transfer running back Nathaniel Peat, who played at Stanford in 2021, could do some damage in this area of the field if the Tigers’ blocking holds up. Projected defensive starters:

DE Delix Anudike-Uzomah

DT Eli Huggins

DE Nate Matlack

LB Khalid Duke

LB Daniel Green

LB Will Honas

CB Ekow Boye Doe

CB Julius Brents

S TJ Smith

S Kobe Savage

FS Shawn Robinson

